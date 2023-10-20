W. P. Carey To Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Friday, November 3, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey,

NYSE: WPC ), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00

a.m. Eastern Time the same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time:

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number:

1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live Audio Webcast and Replay:

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which, as of June 30, 2023, includes 1,416 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the spin-off of Net Lease Office Properties, which is expected to occur on November 1, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.





