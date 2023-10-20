Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2023

Q3 2023

Revenues totaled SEK 19,396 m (19,480)



The operating profit totaled SEK 1,912 m (3,550)

The operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 1,940 m (3,484)

Free cash flow totaled SEK -1,200 m (97)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 4.96 (9.90)

Key investment projects on track

Decreasing metal prices

Tara mine in care and maintenance

Stable milled volumes except in Aitik

Low grades

Production at Rönnskär ramped up and operating according to modified business model

