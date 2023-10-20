Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Q3 2023
Revenues totaled SEK 19,396 m (19,480)
The operating profit totaled SEK 1,912 m (3,550)
The operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 1,940 m (3,484)
Free cash flow totaled SEK -1,200 m (97)
Earnings per share totaled SEK 4.96 (9.90)
Key investment projects on track
Tara mine in care and maintenance
Stable milled volumes except in Aitik
Production at Rönnskär ramped up and operating according to modified business model
