Canned Fruits Market To Grow By USD 2.11 Billion Between 2022 To 2027- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The canned fruits market size is expected to grow by

USD 2.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

3.7% during the forecast period. Growth in online retailing is notably driving the canned fruits market. However,

factors such as the harmful effects of canned fruit consumption may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Cut fruit and Whole fruit), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Fruits Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The

cut fruit

segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cut canned fruits are fruits that are processed and canned to be preserved for a long period. Canned fruits do not lose a large amount of their nutritional value

during the

canning process. Furthermore, cans are specially made of aluminum and steel as they are non-toxic and can be recycled. However, factors like the

growing health concerns and the need to consume fruits as a part of a low-calorie diet are anticipated to drive segment growth.

Geographical Market Analysis



Europe will

contribute

33%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is APAC . Factors like the huge popularity of canned fruits among youngsters has expanded the consumption of canned fruits in the region.

Companies expand

their market in the developing countries in APAC and new

companies operating in the region are growing and strengthening their presence by establishing new varieties of canned fruit products.



Company Insights



The canned fruits market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Ayam Sarl, Bikaner Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Campbell Soup Co., CHB Group, Del Monte Foods Inc., Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dole plc, Knouse Foods Inc., Kwality Foods, Mitsubishi Corp., Revant Foods Pvt. Ltd., RFG Holdings Ltd., Seneca Foods Corp., Shandong Lixing Tin Food Co. Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tiger Brands Ltd., Tropical Food Machinery srl, World Finer Foods LLC, Conagra Brands Inc.

The

Venezuela-Fruits and Vegetables Market

size is projected to increase by

USD 1,052.39 million

and the market size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of

4.82%

between 2022 and 2027.



The

dried fruits market size is projected to increase by

USD 1.64 billion

between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a

CAGR of

4.64%.



