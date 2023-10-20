Canned Fruits Market To Grow By USD 2.11 Billion Between 2022 To 2027- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The canned fruits market size is expected to grow by
USD 2.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of
3.7% during the forecast period. Growth in online retailing is notably driving the canned fruits market. However,
factors such as the harmful effects of canned fruit consumption may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Cut fruit and Whole fruit), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Fruits Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
The
cut fruit
segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cut canned fruits are fruits that are processed and canned to be preserved for a long period. Canned fruits do not lose a large amount of their nutritional value
during the
canning process. Furthermore, cans are specially made of aluminum and steel as they are non-toxic and can be recycled. However, factors like the
growing health concerns and the need to consume fruits as a part of a low-calorie diet are anticipated to drive segment growth.
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report .
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will
contribute
33%
to the growth of the global market during
the forecast period.
Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is APAC . Factors like the huge popularity of canned fruits among youngsters has expanded the consumption of canned fruits in the region.
Companies expand
their market in the developing countries in APAC and new
companies operating in the region are growing and strengthening their presence by establishing new varieties of canned fruit products.
Company Insights
The canned fruits market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Ayam Sarl, Bikaner Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Campbell Soup Co., CHB Group, Del Monte Foods Inc., Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dole plc, Knouse Foods Inc., Kwality Foods, Mitsubishi Corp., Revant Foods Pvt. Ltd., RFG Holdings Ltd., Seneca Foods Corp., Shandong Lixing Tin Food Co. Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tiger Brands Ltd., Tropical Food Machinery srl, World Finer Foods LLC, Conagra Brands Inc.
View a FREE PDF Sample Report Related Reports:
to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.
The
Venezuela-Fruits and Vegetables Market
size is projected to increase by
USD 1,052.39 million
and the market size
is estimated to grow at a
CAGR of
4.82%
between 2022 and 2027.
The
dried fruits market size is projected to increase by
USD 1.64 billion
between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a
CAGR of
4.64%.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN20102023003732001241ID1107278040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.