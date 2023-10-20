Graphene Market To Increase By USD 773.01 Million From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

size is expected to grow by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of graphene in the construction industry is notably driving the graphene market. However, factors such as problems associated with graphene production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, and others), end-user (electronics, energy, composites, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphene Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the graphene market including 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc..

Graphene Market 2023-2027:

Company Analysis

ACS Material:

The company offers graphene, which exhibits higher fatigue resistance and impact resistance compared to conventional alternatives.

Advanced Graphene Products SA:

The company offers graphene, which is used as an additive to paints, varnishes, and composites, effectively improving the properties of a final product.



Applied Graphene Materials PLC:

The company offers graphene, which allows it to be effectively used in real industry applications in a wide variety of formats.

Graphene Market 2023-2027:

Segmentation



Product The market share growth by the

graphene nanoplatelets segment is significant during the forecast period.

GNPs are essentially two-dimensional carbon structure materials with single or multiple layers of graphite plane. Some of the main advantages include

high electrical conductivity, high modulus, high strength, high thermal conductivity, and a high specific surface area.

Geography





APAC

is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC is the

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC is the increasing demand for graphene across various industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, electrical, and steel. The main country in APAC which is significantly fuelling the market growth is China. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

