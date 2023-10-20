Modified Starch Market To Increase By USD 2.8 Billion From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modified Starch Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (dry and liquid), end-user (food and beverage, textile and paper, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the modified starch market including Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperative Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, and Cargill Inc..

Modified Starch Market 2023-2027:

Company Analysis

Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd:

The company offers modified starch such as QUEMINA, MAISITA.

Archer Daniels Midland Co:

The company offers modified starches in food, paper and packaging, textile industry.



Beneo GmbH:

The company offers modified starches such as modified tapioca starches, modified wheat starches

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Segmentation



Type

The market share growth by the dry segment is

significant during the forecast period.

Dry-modified starch is an essential and vital component that is used in the preparation of a variety of food There is an increasing demand for processed food in coming years which is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment.



End-user

Geography



North America

accounts for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in the region is the availability of native starch in abundance in the region.

availability of native starch in abundance in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

