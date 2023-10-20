Modified Starch Market To Increase By USD 2.8 Billion From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
modified starch market size is expected to grow by USD 2.8 billion
from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Increasing demand for modified starch as thickeners is notably driving the modified starch market. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials hampering the scale of modified starch production may impede the market growth. Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modified Starch Market 2023-2027
The market is segmented by type (dry and liquid), end-user (food and beverage, textile and paper, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the modified starch market including Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperative Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, and Cargill Inc.. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
Modified Starch Market 2023-2027:
Company Analysis
Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd:
The company offers modified starch such as QUEMINA, MAISITA.
Archer Daniels Midland Co:
The company offers modified starches in food, paper and packaging, textile industry.
Beneo GmbH:
The company offers modified starches such as modified tapioca starches, modified wheat starches
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.
Modified Starch Market 2023-2027:
Segmentation
Type The market share growth by the dry segment is
significant during the forecast period.
Dry-modified starch is an essential and vital component that is used in the preparation of a variety of food There is an increasing demand for processed food in coming years which is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment.
End-user Geography
North America
accounts for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in the region is the
availability of native starch in abundance in the region.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report
|
Modified Starch Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2.8 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperative Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, and Cargill Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
