Optical Imaging Leads Global Preclinical Imaging Market With 13.6% Share In 2022

The global preclinical imaging market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of USD 5.95 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.74% from 2023 to 2030. Heavy investments in research and development worldwide are driving research projects and, subsequently, the demand for preclinical imaging.

Preclinical imaging finds applications across a wide range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, medical devices, cosmetics, veterinary hospitals, and educational institutions. Imaging modalities play a crucial role in research and development within these industries.

The most suitable modalities for small-animal in vivo imaging applications include nuclear medicine techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), optical imaging, micro-computed tomography (CT), micro magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Photoacoustic tomography (PAT), and ultrasound. Each modality comes with its own set of advantages and limitations. The rise of multimodality devices that provide complementary information has gained traction, overcoming the inherent limitations of individual imaging modalities. Combining high-resolution modalities like micro-CT and micro-MRI with sensitive techniques like micro-PET or micro-SPECT is expected to significantly advance research in areas like infection, oncology, cardiology, and neurology, enhancing our understanding of disease mechanisms and aiding in the evaluation of new chemical entities and candidate drugs.

Key competitors in the global market are actively expanding their product portfolios through novel product launches and increased manufacturing capacity. For instance, in February 2023, FUJIFILM India unveiled its latest diagnostic tools, including the MRI machine APERTO Lucent Non DICOM printer APEOS and ultrasound devices Arietta 650 DeepInsight and Arietta 850 DeepInsight, at the 75th National Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association. The company also introduced the 'FUJIFILM Connect' smartphone application for assistance and guidance.

Advancements in high-throughput ultrasound imaging systems used in cancer research and studies have further driven market growth. PerkinElmer's launch of the Vega imaging system in April 2022, a handheld ultrasound system with fully automated technology and high-throughput capacity, has expedited non-invasive clinical research and drug discovery in areas such as cancer, kidney and liver disease, and heart disease.

The ethical consideration of reducing the need for invasive operations and minimizing animal discomfort has led to the widespread adoption of preclinical imaging techniques.

Companies Mentioned



Bruker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Trifoil Imaging

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Visualsonic Inc. (Fujifilm)

Mediso Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Mr Solutions

Milabs B.V. Molecubes

Preclinical Imaging Market Report Highlights:



Optical imaging dominated the product segment with a revenue share of 13.6% in 2022, primarily due to its extensive use in small animal imaging and new drug discovery projects.

Research and development accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.93% in 2022 in terms of application, driven by technological advancements and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Pharma and biotech companies led the end-use segment with a revenue share of 40.19% in 2022. Continuous research and product innovation in these sectors have boosted market growth. North America held the largest revenue share in 2022 in terms of region, owing to its well-developed research infrastructure, numerous preclinical projects, and higher adoption rates of technologically advanced devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Preclinical Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Technological advancements

3.4.1.2. Growing number of investments and funding in research and development

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Strict regulatory framework

3.5. Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Preclinical Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Preclinical Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Preclinical Imaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Preclinical Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

