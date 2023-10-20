Healthier 901'S Top Seven Health Tips For Getting Fit This Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dive into Healthier 901's fall-inspired wellness guide for the entire family

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaves change colors and the temperature begins to drop, there's no better time to embrace a healthier, active lifestyle and watch those extra pounds fall off! Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is here to help and invites you to join the Healthier 901 initiative and jumpstart your journey to the best version of you. We're all about making it fun and sustainable for the whole family to focus on health together this season and throughout the year!

Using these seven tips, "fall" in love with health and make this season your best one yet.



The changing leaves create a stunning backdrop! Take a leisurely walk and admire the vibrant foliage. You'll be surprised how much exercise you can get while taking in the beauty of nature.



Pack a healthy picnic and head to your favorite park. Enjoy the crisp fall air, eat delicious and nutritious food, and spend quality time with loved ones. It's a great way to combine fitness and fun!



Memphis summers can be brutal! Use this beautiful fall weather as an opportunity to engage in outdoor activities like cycling, hiking, running or even a game of flag football with friends.



Exercise together, cook nutritious meals as a group, and share exciting progress updates. It's not just about personal wellness; it's about family well-being.



Try fall-inspired recipes that incorporate seasonal ingredients. Soups, stews, and heart-healthy salads can be both delicious and nutritious! (When you download the Healthier 901 app, you automatically have access to recipes of the week.)



During the cooler months, get creative with your indoor workouts. Try dance classes, yoga, or indoor rock climbing to keep your fitness routine fresh and exciting.



Kick start your wellness journey by joining

Healthier 901 and downloading our app to track progress! We created this resource just for you. Be a part of this community-wide initiative to transform your life for the better. Studies show that losing weight can help lower the risk of heart attacks and cancer, which can ultimately save lives. The app provides you with tools, resources and a supportive community to make lasting changes.

"Lean into this season of change and improve your wellbeing with healthy food choices, walking outside and being present with our mental needs. Healthier 901 offers recipes, fitness options and accountability. It's a wonderful family-friendly and resource," said Ashley Jones, nurse practitioner with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare .

Healthier 901 is here to support you on your journey toward a better, healthier well-being. For more information, tips, and to join our community, visit healthier901 and download the app today. Let's make this a season of transformation and fun!





