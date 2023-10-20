Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings


MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA ) has reported net income of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $14.4 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.
Earnings per common share were $0.59 for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.91 for the first nine months of the year.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Core loan portfolio grew $14.6 million as borrowing demand remained steady.
  • Deposits grew $54.5 million, or 3.2%, despite strong pricing competition in the market.
  • Wealth management fees increased 26.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.32%, as of September 30, 2023.

"Our financial results for the third quarter are strong despite the continued pressure of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty," said
Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Competition for deposits continued during the third quarter, leading to increased deposit rates and pressure on our net interest margin.
We've benefited from core and non-core loan growth which has mitigated some of this pressure.

"We remain focused on the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives designed to enhance shareholder value and the customer experience," Evans added.
"We are pleased to have recently opened a new loan and wealth office in downtown Bay City, expanding our physical presence to Bay County.
In addition, a new full-service branch in Saginaw opened earlier this year.
The continued, steady growth of our footprint demonstrates our commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income:
Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.4 million, compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Net income for the first nine months of the year was $14.4 million, compared to $15.9 million for the same period in 2022.
Interest income continued to improve in the third quarter, but fell short of the growth in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits and increased borrowings.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.
For the first nine months of the year, net interest income increased by $123,000 compared to the same period in 2022.
Rising interest rates and loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.5 million and $10.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022.
Conversely, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $5.0 million and $10.6 million increase in interest expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses:
Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 versus $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.
For the first nine months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $83,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $574,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income and a $336,000 decline in the gain on the sale of mortgage loans, offset largely by a $408,000, or 18.4%, increase in wealth management fees.
Noninterest expenses increased $741,000 during the third quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022.
The increase was the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, FDIC insurance premiums, and other losses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.02% and 3.12% for the three and nine months ended September
30, 2023, compared to 3.28% and 3.10% for the same periods in 2022.
While the third quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first nine months of 2023 improved through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.
To maintain a competitive edge in a rising interest rate environment, the Bank increased most of its deposit rates beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in recent periods, increased the level of borrowings to fund loan growth.
As a result, this has negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets and further increases could slow the rate of improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $3 billion as of September
30, 2023.
Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $252 million as well as $591 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Investment and trust assets increased $77 million, or 14.9%, since December
31, 2022.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of
September
30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion.
Core loans increased $14.6 million during the third quarter and rose $45.7 million compared to December
31, 2022.
This reflects growth in the commercial and consumer portfolios.
In addition, the Bank resumed its engagement in a mortgage participation program in the second quarter, with loans outstanding of $24.8 million as of September
30, 2023.
Adherence to strong underwriting standards are reflected in the continued low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $1.2 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September
30, 2023, an increase of $25.2 million, or 1.4%, since December
31, 2022.
Strong pricing competition within the industry continues.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.
As of September
30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.97%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.75%, and Total Capital Ratio was 13.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.05 as of September
29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.32%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has 31 locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at . Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system ( ) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firms include Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. ( ) and Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc.
( ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at .

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands)


September 30

2023

December 31

2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$


48,862

$


27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

67,017

11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

115,879


38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

516,897

580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

105

379

Loans

1,334,674

1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

12,767

9,850

Net loans

1,321,907


1,254,323

Premises and equipment

26,960

25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,654

32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,848

15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,285

48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

38,955

33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,118,490


$

2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$

445,043

$

494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

363,558

372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

853,991

810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

106,882

67,132

Total deposits

1,769,474


1,744,275

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

52,330

57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

65,000

-

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,312

29,245

Total borrowed funds

146,642


87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

17,251

12,766

Total liabilities

1,933,367


1,844,057

Shareholders' equity


Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,490,557 shares (including 136,694 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and
7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

127,680

128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

3,641

5,005

Retained earnings

95,533

89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(41,731)

(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

185,123


186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,118,490


$

2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


September 30

Nine Months Ended


September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$


17,270

$


13,563

$


48,090

$


39,120

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

2,327

2,209

7,211

5,851

Nontaxable

636

726

2,019

2,090

Federal funds sold and other

252

521

1,255

822

Total interest income

20,485


17,019


58,575


47,883

Interest expense








Deposits

5,015

908

11,953

2,698

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

284

9

604

26

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

617

33

887

152

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

267

266

799

798

Total interest expense

6,183


1,216


14,243


3,674

Net interest income

14,302


15,803


44,332


44,209

Provision for credit losses

(292)

18

(55)

540

Net interest income after provision for
credit losses

14,594


15,785


44,387


43,669

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,060

2,122

6,085

6,615

Wealth management fees

858

679

2,625

2,217

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

229

223

681

655

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

109

174

232

568

Other

158

54

688

339

Total noninterest income

3,414


3,252


10,311


10,394

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,639

6,369

19,789

18,480

Furniture and equipment

1,612

1,490

4,822

4,382

Occupancy

923

918

2,921

2,813

Other

3,484

3,140

9,863

9,223

Total noninterest expenses

12,658


11,917


37,395


34,898

Income before federal income tax
expense

5,350


7,120


17,303


19,165

Federal income tax expense

937

1,233

2,939

3,249

NET INCOME

$



4,413


$



5,887


$


14,364


$


15,916

Earnings per common share








Basic

$



0.59


$



0.78


$



1.91


$



2.11

Diluted

$



0.58


$



0.77


$



1.89


$



2.08

Cash dividends per common share

$



0.28


$



0.27


$



0.84


$



0.81

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-
earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and
noninterest
bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of
interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent
(FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in
nonaccrual
status, for the purpose of the following computations,
are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity
holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans (1)

$
1,325,455

$

17,270

5.21
%

$
1,256,723

$

13,563

4.32
%

Taxable investment securities

478,846

2,298

1.92
%

490,751

2,190

1.79
%

Nontaxable investment securities

93,192

915

3.93
%

110,058

1,002

3.64
%

Fed funds sold

13

-

5.51
%

16

-

1.98
%

Other

30,400

252

3.32
%

101,687

521

2.05
%

Total earning assets

1,927,906

20,735

4.30
%

1,959,235

17,276

3.53
%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,937)




(9,691)



Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

25,287




24,875



Premises and equipment

26,629




24,475



Accrued income and other assets

74,244




78,151



Total assets

$
2,041,129




$
2,077,045















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

342,175

242

0.28
%

$

381,282

64

0.07
%

Savings deposits

595,372

2,156

1.45
%

642,916

270

0.17
%

Time deposits

324,399

2,617

3.23
%

262,628

574

0.87
%

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

46,574

284

2.44
%

49,267

9

0.07
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

44,429

617

5.55
%

6,739

33

1.96
%

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,298

267

3.65
%

29,211

266

3.64
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,382,247

6,183

1.79
%

1,372,043

1,216

0.35
%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

451,123




497,215



Other

16,802




13,627



Shareholders' equity

190,957




194,160



Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$
2,041,129




$
2,077,045



Net interest income (FTE)

$

14,552




$

16,060

Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)





3.02
%






3.28
%

(1)
Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans (1)

$
1,298,316

$

48,090

4.94
%

$
1,251,206

$

39,120

4.17
%

Taxable investment securities

489,782

7,125

1.94
%

462,675

5,795

1.67
%

Nontaxable investment securities

99,014

2,882

3.88
%

107,041

2,934

3.65
%

Fed funds sold

11

-

5.06
%

8

-

1.69
%

Other

42,767

1,255

3.91
%

113,847

822

0.96
%

Total earning assets

1,929,890

59,352

4.10
%

1,934,777

48,671

3.35
%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,786)




(9,372)



Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

25,043




24,843



Premises and equipment

26,300




24,401



Accrued income and other assets

75,239




87,989



Total assets

$
2,043,686




$
2,062,638















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

356,608

582

0.22
%

$

379,952

170

0.06
%

Savings deposits

623,157

5,471

1.17
%

628,823

600

0.13
%

Time deposits

298,535

5,900

2.64
%

275,586

1,928

0.93
%

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

40,707

604

1.98
%

48,119

26

0.07
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

21,685

887

5.45
%

10,513

152

1.93
%

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,275

799

3.64
%

29,189

798

3.65
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,369,967

14,243

1.39
%

1,372,182

3,674

0.36
%

NONINTEREST BEARING
LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

466,725




475,373



Other

15,619




15,242



Shareholders' equity

191,375




199,841



Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$
2,043,686




$
2,062,638



Net interest income (FTE)

$

45,109




$

44,997

Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)





3.12
%






3.10
%

(1)
Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

SE LECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$


0.59

$


0.62

$


0.70

$


0.84

$


0.78

Diluted earnings

$


0.58

$


0.61

$


0.70

$


0.83

$


0.77

Dividends

$


0.28

$


0.28

$


0.28

$


0.28

$


0.27

Tangible book value

$


18.27

$


18.69

$


19.24

$


18.25

$

16.96

Quoted market value








High

$


23.00

$


26.00

$


25.10

$


24.02

$

24.95

Low

$


19.61

$


19.13

$


22.08

$


21.00

$

21.39

Close (1)

$


21.05

$


20.50

$


24.80

$


23.50

$

21.40

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,490,557

7,496,826

7,540,015

7,559,421

7,564,348

Average number of common shares
outstanding

7,495,168

7,498,584

7,556,585

7,564,405

7,555,333

Average number of diluted common
shares outstanding

7,570,374

7,567,527

7,634,417

7,648,152

7,650,950

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

0.86
%

0.91
%

1.04
%

1.24
%

1.13
%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.24
%

9.47
%

11.35
%

14.01
%

12.13
%

Return on average tangible
shareholders' equity

12.37
%

12.58
%

15.28
%

19.14
%

16.15
%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.02
%

3.11
%

3.22
%

3.43
%

3.28
%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)










Loans sold with servicing retained

$

252,176

$

254,934

$

259,512

$

264,206

$
268,879

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

590,666

$

593,530

$

571,453

$

513,918

$
464,136

Total assets under management

$
2,961,332

$
2,890,912

$
2,915,589

$
2,808,391

$ 2,796,992

ASSET QUALITY (1)










Nonaccrual loans

$


520

$


414

$


488

$


457

$


580

Foreclosed assets

$


509

$


405

$


414

$


439

$


240

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$


(254)

$



(3)

$



(9)

$


(230)

$



41

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04
%

0.04
%

0.04
%

0.04
%

0.05
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05
%

0.05
%

0.05
%

0.05
%

0.04
%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.96
%

0.96
%

0.99
%

0.78
%

0.78
%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Shareholders' equity to assets

8.74
%

9.23
%

9.27
%

9.17
%

8.56
%

Tier 1 leverage

8.77
%

8.70
%

8.58
%

8.61
%

8.44
%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.43
%

12.39
%

12.71
%

12.91
%

12.92
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.43
%

12.39
%

12.71
%

12.91
%

12.92
%

Total risk-based capital

15.39
%

15.37
%

15.77
%

15.79
%

15.85
%

(1)
At end of period

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023

September 30

2022

September 30

2021

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$


1.91

$


2.11

$


1.85

Diluted earnings

$


1.89

$


2.08

$


1.82

Dividends

$


0.84

$


0.81

$


0.81

Tangible book value

$


18.27

$


16.96

$


21.87

Quoted market value




High

$


26.00

$


26.25

$


26.74

Low

$


19.13

$


21.39

$


19.45

Close (1)

$


21.05

$


21.40

$


26.03

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,490,557

7,564,348

7,926,610

Average number of common shares
outstanding

7,517,680

7,544,909

7,948,578

Average number of diluted common
shares outstanding

7,591,664

7,647,117

8,065,252

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

0.94
%

1.03
%

0.97
%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.01
%

10.62
%

8.82
%

Return on average tangible
shareholders' equity

13.39
%

14.01
%

11.28
%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.12
%

3.10
%

2.87
%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$

252,176

$

268,879

$

285,392

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

590,666

$

464,136

$

491,784

Total assets under management

$
2,961,332

$
2,796,992

$
2,859,877

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual loans

$


520

$


580

$


3,077

Foreclosed assets

$


509

$


240

$


348

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$


(266)

$



(34)

$



52

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04
%

0.05
%

0.25
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05
%

0.04
%

0.18
%

Allowance for credit losses to gross
loans

0.96
%

0.78
%

0.73
%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

8.74
%

8.56
%

10.64
%

Tier 1 leverage

8.77
%

8.44
%

8.37
%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.43
%

12.92
%

13.07
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.43
%

12.92
%

13.07
%

Total risk-based capital

15.39
%

15.85
%

16.03
%

(1)
At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands)


September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

Commercial and industrial

$

195,814

$

194,914

$

189,185

$

178,428

$

180,124

Commercial real estate

566,639

564,254

566,410

566,012

552,399

Advances to mortgage brokers

24,807

39,099

-

-

1,484

Agricultural

99,233

96,689

94,760

104,985

97,527

Residential real estate

348,196

343,474

336,186

336,694

330,232

Consumer

99,985

95,972

84,110

78,054

74,385

Gross loans

$

1,334,674


$

1,334,402


$

1,270,651


$

1,264,173


$

1,236,151






















September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

445,043

$

458,845

$

478,829

$

494,346

$

510,127

Interest bearing demand deposits

363,558

335,922

383,602

372,155

368,537

Savings deposits

628,795

606,644

662,495

625,734

651,129

Certificates of deposit

331,829

313,288

288,103

251,541

260,741

Internet certificates of deposit

249

249

499

499

499

Total deposits

$

1,769,474


$

1,714,948


$

1,813,528


$

1,744,275


$

1,791,033






















September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

U.S. Treasury

$

209,182

$

209,353

$

212,086

$

208,701

$

206,791

States and political subdivisions

89,773

95,242

108,719

117,512

114,000

Auction rate money market preferred

2,570

2,637

2,716

2,342

2,479

Mortgage-backed securities

32,923

35,532

37,797

39,070

41,042

Collateralized mortgage obligations

175,630

180,996

200,252

205,728

209,720

Corporate

6,819

6,737

7,080

7,128

7,201

Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value

$

516,897


$

530,497


$

568,650


$

580,481


$

581,233






















September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$


52,330

$


37,102

$


31,995

$


57,771

$


52,479

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

65,000

55,000

-

-

-

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,312

29,290

29,267

29,245

29,225

Total borrowed funds

$

146,642


$

121,392


$


61,262


$


87,016


$


81,704

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$



1,250

$



1,212

$



3,654

$



3,507

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

598

673

1,797

1,913

Freddie Mac servicing fee

154

168

475

506

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(20)

-

(97)

477

Other fees for customer services

78

69

256

212

Total service charges and fees

2,060

2,122

6,085

6,615

Wealth management fees

858

679

2,625

2,217

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

229

223

681

655

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

109

174

232

568

Other

158

54

688

339

Total noninterest income

$



3,414


$



3,252


$


10,311


$


10,394










Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Compensation and benefits

$



6,639

$



6,369

$


19,789

$


18,480

Furniture and equipment

1,612

1,490

4,822

4,382

Occupancy

923

918

2,921

2,813

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

672

595

1,764

1,749

ATM and debit card fees

471

543

1,280

1,485

Marketing costs

398

209

883

812

Other losses

198

93

770

409

Memberships and subscriptions

259

230

729

654

Donations and community relations

252

239

692

665

FDIC insurance premiums

228

138

689

394

Loan underwriting fees

206

243

637

640

Director fees

179

210

581

598

All other

621

640

1,838

1,817

Total other noninterest expenses

3,484

3,140

9,863

9,223

Total noninterest expenses

$


12,658


$


11,917


$


37,395


$


34,898

