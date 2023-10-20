METALLA SIGNS AMENDED CONVERTIBLE LOAN AGREEMENT FOR C$50 MILLION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TSXV:

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

(" Metalla ") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that, in connection with the plan of arrangement transaction between Metalla and Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova ")(TSXV: NOVR) announced on September 8, 2023 (" Transaction "), Metalla has signed an amended and restated convertible loan facility agreement (the " CLA ") with Beedie Investments Ltd. (" Beedie "), to be effective on the closing of the Transaction.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BEEDIE CAPITAL

On September 8, 2023, concurrent with the announcement of the plan of arrangement with Nova, Metalla announced a strategic partnership with Beedie whereby Beedie will:





amend the convertible loan agreement Beedie has with Metalla, increasing the principal amount from C$25.0 million to C$50.0 million (the " Metalla Convertible Loan ");

terminate the convertible loan agreement Beedie has with Nova (the " Nova Convertible Loan ") through full repayment using the Metalla Convertible Loan; and complete the C$15.0 million equity placement (the " Equity Investment "), ‎pursuant to which Beedie will subscribe for subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts ") ‎at a price of C$5.29 per Subscription Receipt in accordance with the binding subscription ‎agreement previously executed‎.‎

METALLA CONVERTIBLE LOAN



Metalla and Beedie have entered into the CLA, effective as at closing of the Transaction, pursuant to which the parties agreed as follows:



i.

to increase the loan facility from C$25.0 million to C$50.0 million;



ii.

to drawdown the following amount (the " Initial Drawdown "):







C$16.4 million (convertible at a conversion price of C$6.00 per common share of Metalla (each, a " Metalla Share ")), to refinance the C$4.2 million principal outstanding under the Metalla Convertible Loan, and the C$12.2 million principal outstanding under the Nova Convertible Loan;



an amount equal to the aggregate interest and fees outstanding under the Nova Convertible Loan and the existing Metalla convertible loan as at the time of the closing of the Transaction, with the amount of interest to be convertible at the market price of a Metalla Share on the TSX Venture Exchange as of the ‎date of conversion and unpaid fees shall not be convertible. The accrued and unpaid interest and fees were C$2.6 million as of October 19, 2023;



an amendment fee of approximately C$0.1 million ‎payable to Beedie; and certain expenses of Beedie;



iii.

for an eighteen-month period from the close of the Transaction, interest on the principal will accrue at a rate of 10.0% per annum;



iv.

the standby fee (1.5% per annum), the commitment fee (1.0% on any subsequent advance (not payable on the Initial Drawdown)), the make whole fee (entitling Beedie to earn a minimum of 12 months of interest on each advance made) and the default interest rate (14.0% per annum) remain the same; and



v.

existing security arrangements will be updated to reflect security to be provided by Nova and its subsidiaries for the Metalla Convertible Loan, along with updated security arrangements at Metalla to reflect developments in our business.

In addition to the closing of the Transaction, the effectiveness of the CLA and the Initial Drawdown are subject to, among other things, final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and approval by the NYSE American LLC, completion of the Equity Investment and other customary closing conditions.

NOVA CONVERTIBLE LOAN

Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, Metalla will draw down on the Metalla Convertible Loan and pay out ‎and discharge all obligations under the Nova Convertible Loan and the facility will be ‎terminated.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious and strategic metal exposure through its royalties and streaming portfolio. Metalla's goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams offering attractive returns. Metalla's strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base and experienced team provide Metalla the path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

