Quaker Houghton Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings And Investor Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR ) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its third quarter 2023 earnings release and investor call.
|
Earnings Release:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday, November 2, 2023 (after market close)
Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teleconference:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Participate live by phone or listen to live audio webcast through the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dial-in Number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1-877-269-7756 (toll-free)
+1-201-689-7817 (toll)
Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
No password required.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Replay:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available through November 17, 2023
Call +1-877-660-6853 (toll free) or +1-201-612-7415 (toll)
Conference ID No. 13741689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Archived Webcast:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
About Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton to learn more.
SOURCE Quaker Houghton
MENAFN20102023003732001241ID1107277834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.