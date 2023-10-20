Southwest Airlines To Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On October 26, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2023 financial results. Details are as follows:
When:
Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
Who:
Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew
Watterson, Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Tammy
Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Web Address:
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to
and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
