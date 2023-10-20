STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS THIRD-QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOVI, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI ) will webcast its third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jim Zizelman, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations

page of the Investors section of the Company's website, .



Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at .

