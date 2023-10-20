The Penfed Foundation Named Beneficiary Of Baseball Icon Tony La Russa's Leaders And Legends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Star-studded event in Phoenix celebrates the bond between veterans and their dogs

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year since 2012, some of the biggest names in sports, business and the military gather for an exclusive summit on leadership: Tony La Russa's Leaders and Legends. This year, La Russa brings his inspiring event to Phoenix, with a new partner and a new twist.

Hall of Fame and World Champion Manager La Russa has selected The PenFed Foundation as a beneficiary of the 2023 Leaders and Legends, which will take place over Veterans Day weekend, November 9-12.

PenFed Foundation leadership with Night of Heroes Gala honorees. Pictured left to right: Allied Solutions CEO Pete Hilger and his wife Debbie, New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Emcee and PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren and service dog Nigel, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck, U.S. Army Master Sgt. (Ret.) Cedric King, and Baseball Legend Tony La Russa.

"The PenFed Foundation is extremely honored to be named a beneficiary of this extraordinary gathering. Tony and I bonded years ago over our shared love of veterans and animals," said Andrea McCarren, President of The PenFed Foundation. "Not only is he a legend in the world of baseball, he's made a profound impact on military families across the United States by connecting them to shelter animals, saving countless lives on both ends of the leash. Although he's exceptionally humble, Tony is a true American hero."

Among the sports legends scheduled to participate: Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, Rickey Henderson, Dara Torres, Jon Gruden, Kurt Busch, Dennis Eckersley and Tino Martinez. Attending from the military world is Capt. Jim "Guido" DiMatteo, who has amassed the most Top Gun adversary flight time in US Navy and Marine Corps history. US Army Special Operation Combat Veteran Rick Hogg will share the powerful impact of his partnership with his late combat assault dog, Duco. Combat veteran and triple amputee Adam Keys will perform standup comedy and combat medic Stephen Covell from Operation Encore will play live music.

"Leaders and Legends has always benefitted a program to match veterans with the unconditional love and support of man's best friend," said La Russa. "I'm thrilled to support The PenFed Foundation this year. The Foundation's efforts to provide life-changing service dogs to veterans is inspiring, and we look forward to partnering with them in the future so we can give the gift of greater independence to our men and women who served."

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Founded by PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than

$50 million

in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the operating expenses of the Foundation, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit

