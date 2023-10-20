Chord Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call For November 2, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD ) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its third quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Live Webcast:



Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 5238861 Website:

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, November 9, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 9393038

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at .

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 14, 2023

Bank of America Global Energy Conference December 04, 2023

Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference December 05, 2023

Capital One Securities Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

