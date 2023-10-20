Deako Lighting Appoints 5WPR As PR Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for Deako Lighting, creator of the industry's first modular smart lighting system for homeowners.

Known for inventing plug-and-play light switches that help homeowners create a more comfortable, secure, and convenient home environment, Deako Lighting is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that are designed to give homeowners the unprecedented ability to customize lighting in their homes while future-proofing their living space with emerging technologies.

With a focus on brand awareness and media relations, the PR team will first target the builder and electrician communities, then switch gears to refocus on consumers as well.

"Our Technology PR team looks forward to commencing this electrifying partnership with Deako," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matt Caiola. "As a pioneer in smart lighting control systems, Deako is an exciting addition to our diverse technology client base, and we look forward to further telling their story to key factions."

"Deako is excited to be working with 5W as we jumpstart our PR program to build awareness around Deako's benefits among builders, electricians, and consumers," said Robynne Curry, VP of Marketing at Deako Lighting. "After working with 5W earlier in my career, I was impressed with their results, ability to dig deep into a brand, and ambition to keep pushing for more. I'm looking forward to growing Deako's media presence with 5W and seeing our success together."

5W's Technology practice areas are staffed with media gurus who know the reporters, companies, and trends that are making news. Our tech clients see our teams as an extension of their own, and our staff enjoy being partners with some of the world's most pioneering brands.

About Deako

Deako is the creator of modular smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With Deako backplates in 1 out of 6 new homes in America, its smart technology is comprised of modular switches that put the control right in the hands of the customers. The company empowers homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of each room of a new home without the exorbitant expense of third-party installation, programming, and maintenance costs. Deako is trusted by many of the nation's largest home builders – including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin and many more – to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners. Deako was founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson and is headquartered in Seattle. The company was named the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information about Deako, please visit .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency

in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian

20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected]

212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations