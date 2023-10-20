Notification On The Manager's Transaction Regarding The Issuer's Securities


10/20/2023 10:31:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB "Rokiškio sūris" company code 173057512, registered office address: Pramones street 3, Rokiškis, Lithuania.

AB "Rokiškio sūris" received a notification from the manager about the transaction regarding the company's securities (attached).

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

+370 458 55200

Attachment

  • Notification 20 10 2023



Attachments Notification 20 10 2023...

MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107277765

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search