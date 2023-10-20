Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Teleconference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV ), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its third
quarter financial results after market hours on
Thursday, November
2, 2023.
Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at
2:00 p.m. PT
(5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.
A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website livenationentertainment . All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
