Technologist Computers Offers Cybersecurity Training For Cybersecurity Awareness Month

There was a 424% increase in new small business cyber breaches last year.” Small businesses are very vulnerable, and if hacked, will spend on average $25,000.

- Ini AugustineMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As cybercrime continues to evolve, SMBs are becoming prime targets for hackers and cybercriminals due to their limited resources and often inadequate security measures. 3 out of 4 small businesses say they don't have the personnel to address IT security( ). Recognizing this growing challenge, Technologist Computers has strategically expanded its portfolio of services to cater to the specific needs of SMBs.As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Technologist Computers is offering a free webinar on cybersecurity for small businesses. Businesses are encouraged to register immediately for this no-cost training , as space is limited."Our decision to expand our cybersecurity services to SMBs is rooted in our commitment to making technology accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes," says Ini Augustine, CEO of Technologist Computers.”There was a 424% increase in new small business cyber breaches last year. Small businesses are very vulnerable, because they usually don't have strategies in place to identify or mitigate cybersecurity attacks."With this expansion, Technologist Computers will offer a range of cybersecurity services tailored to meet the distinct requirements of SMBs. These services include:Vulnerability Assessments: Technologist Computers will conduct comprehensive assessments to identify vulnerabilities in the network infrastructure, systems, and applications and provide recommendations to strengthen security.Firewall and Network Security: The company will implement robust firewall systems and secure the network perimeter to protect businesses from unauthorized access and data breaches.Endpoint Protection: Technologist Computers has partnered with both Macafee & Bitdefender to provide endpoint protection solutions. These products will safeguard laptops, desktops, and mobile devices from malware, ransomware, and other malicious attacks.Security Awareness Training: Recognizing the importance of humans in cybersecurity, Technologist Computers will offer training programs to educate employees about best practices, phishing prevention, and the importance of maintaining strong passwords.Critical Incident Recovery: In the unfortunate event of a security incident, Technologist Computers will provide swift incident response and manage the recovery process, minimizing downtime and potential damage to the business.As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Technologist Computers will provide personalized support and guidance throughout the implementation and maintenance of its cybersecurity solutions. The company's team of experienced cybersecurity professionals will work closely with SMBs to develop tailored strategies that align with their unique requirements and budgets.With its expanded cybersecurity services, Technologist Computers aims to enable SMBs to continue growing and thriving in today's increasingly digital world without compromising their security.For further information or inquiries, please visit our website at or contact our dedicated team at uter.About Technologist Computers:Technologist Computers is a leading provider of IT solutions, serving businesses of all sizes. The company offers cybersecurity, system upgrades and installation, web and app development, and temporary IT staffing.

