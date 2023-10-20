Patient's Dad Lauds Short-Term Crisis Stabilization Treatment at Alter Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Former Patient's Father, AndySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A grateful father is praising the“good people and caring environment” at Alter Mental Health in San Diego , where his son was able to recover from a mental health crisis.“My son is doing much better after having gone to Alter,” wrote Andy, the patient's father, in a five-star review of Alter's San Diego​ facility.“I'd especially like to thank NP Stacy D. for exceptional treatment and communication throughout his time there . . . The staff was near-universally excellent, and overall it was a safe place for him to recover and improve throughout his stay. Good people and a caring environment.”Alter Mental Health San Diego (866-986-1481) is a short-term crisis stabilization unit for people with acute mental health crises, providing an alternative to inpatient hospitalization or other levels of care. Like a hospital emergency room that stabilizes a severely ill or injured person for long-term treatment, Alter's mental health unit relieves the patient's immediate symptoms so they can address their underlying condition clearly and carefully.The word“crisis” may suggest a dramatic, obvious disintegration, like making suicide threats or publicly displaying strange, disruptive behavior. But mental health crises are often more subtle - so subtle, it can be difficult to recognize them. The person may even downplay their symptoms to avoid the stigma that is still attached.Typical symptoms of a mental health crisis can include social isolation or withdrawal, loss of appetite or desire to eat, excessive sleepiness or fatigue, poor performance at work or in school, mood swings, difficulty caring for oneself and loss of interest in previously pleasurable activities. Once the patient is brought through the immediate crisis, treatment begins for long-term recovery from conditions that include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, major depression, personality disorders, panic disorders, general anxiety disorder, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.Although no mental health disorder is simple, Alter takes a simple, logical approach to identifying and resolving patients' conditions. Specialists first define the problem, then ensure safety, provide support, examine alternatives, make a plan and, finally, obtain commitment. Treatment follows a unique holistic paradigm that categorizes each person's wellness into six dimensions: emotional, social, physical, intellectual, spiritual and occupational or vocational. A team of Alter Mental Health San Diego has only 15 beds, so treatment teams can focus on providing individualized care to each patient and maintaining a low patient-to-staff ratio. Staff members meticulously address each client's physical, psychological, social and educational needs, providing a highly customized treatment plan designed to address the client's unique needs and circumstances.Alter's high-quality programs made a difference for Andy's son.“I'm glad he went there, and he continues to do well nearly six months later,” his father wrote.“My son has many negative opinions of other parts of the mental health system, but remains positive about his feelings toward Alter. I'm grateful he went there instead of other places. Thank you. I'll add that the homemade and high-quality, healthy food is not only top-notch, but also indicative of the overall care given to patients there.”In addition to the San Diego crisis unit, Alter Mental Health also has mental health treatment locations in Irvine, Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo. For more information on treatment options and the mental health crisis stabilization work that's done at Alter Mental Health in San Diego, call 866-986-1481 or visit .About Alter Health GroupTMAlter Health GroupTM provides a range of mental health services that combine the latest science and evidence-based treatment with compassion and understanding to help people recover, grow, and build a better life than they had before. To that end, its network of mental health and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities provides a diverse array of treatments and services that aim to promote holistic healing. With several locations in Southern California, Alter Health GroupTM is proud to serve people throughout California and beyond, with clients coming from across the United States.

