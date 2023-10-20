(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, Florida's own preferred premium hot sauce brand, is pleased to announce its return as the Official Hot Sauce of the Florida Panthers. The continuation of this esteemed title extends through the upcoming 2023-24 hockey season.

Tabañero Enters Year 2 as the Official Hot Sauce of the Florida Panthers for an Exciting New Season

Tabañero Gives Out Free Samples at Florida Panthers Game

This exciting development comes on the heels of the Panthers' year one success and their recent triumph as Eastern Conference Champions and marks a new chapter in the already successful collaboration. The Florida Panthers' enduring partnership with Tabañero promises to bring even more thrills to hockey fans and hot sauce enthusiasts alike.

"We couldn't be more delighted to continue as the Official Hot Sauce of the Florida Panthers," said Tabañero's Director of Marketing, Traci Bryan. "The passion and energy of the team's fanbase are second to none. Their enthusiasm for the sport and dedication to their team reflect our unwavering commitment to our product. We're itching to get back out there for yet another electrifying season in the rink!"

With the Panthers and Tabañero both returning to defend their titles on and off the ice, anticipation builds for what is sure to be an explosive season. The first home game of the season is slated for October 19, 2023, and Panthers fans can expect to see Tabañero throughout the arena to fire up game day. It's also available at Walmart, Winn Dixie, and Sedano's stores or online at Tabañero's website and Amazon.

Tabañero is eager to carry on its partnership with the Florida Panthers and is excited for an upcoming season filled with thrilling games. Tabañero will be present at ten games this season, giving out free samples as well as more opportunities to indulge in the delicious flavor of Tabañero while cheering on your favorite team, the Panthers!

About Tabañero

Tabañero was founded by the renowned entrepreneur Carl DeSantis. Each blend is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and creativity, reflecting his unwavering passion. The brand's exclusive formulas showcase high-quality organic ingredients sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico and crafted in the USA.

Tabañero offers a tongue-tingling lineup of hot sauce blends, seasonings, and cocktail mixes. All ingredients are natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives or fillers.

The brand is committed to quality, and its dedication to delivering top-quality flavors has made it a favorite among spice enthusiasts nationwide. To learn more about Tabañero's range of hot sauces and explore their delicious offerings, visit .

