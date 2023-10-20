Texas Instruments Board Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable Nov. 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on Oct. 31, 2023.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated
(Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for
markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable –
making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at
TI .
TXN-G
SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated
MENAFN20102023003732001241ID1107277690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.