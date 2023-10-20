THE SCENT ROOM DEBUTS FIRST FLAGSHIP STORE IN L.A.'S LARCHMONT VILLAGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An Elevated Perfumery that Showcases Over

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scent Room, a Los Angeles-based luxury scent and perfume retail experience, is celebrating the West Coast debut of its second retail location in the heart of Larchmont's "beauty boulevard" district. This chic and modern establishment offers a unique retail experience that allows guests to explore over 500 of the world's most exquisite and rare fragrances.

What sets The Scent Room apart from other local perfumeries is its ability to connect individuals worldwide through shared experiences and memorable fragrances. With an extensive collection of rare scents, fragrant candles, and room sprays, The Scent Room invites guests to engage in a delightful "spray and play" experience, allowing them to discover a scent wardrobe ranging from simple and subtle to expressive and bold.

This unique olfactory exploration and self-expression fosters a community of fragrance enthusiasts who share a passion for scents. Complemented by personalized service tailored to each guest's preferences, The Scent Room offers a sensorial journey through a diverse range of one-of-a-kind scents and aromatic experiences.

"Our goal is that every time someone enters our space, we provide them with an educational scent journey and make sure they leave feeling inspired," notes Sam Clark, co-founder and owner of The Scent Room. "I wanted something totally different, somewhere people could come together to share stories and feelings around scent and smell, not just a product."

Appealing to fragrance aficionados of all levels, tastes, and budgets, The Scent Room showcases a collection of over 50 carefully selected brands from independent perfume houses worldwide, each united by a collective admiration for perfumery as an art form.

Founded in 2019, The Scent Room opened its first shop in Dallas with the mission of meeting two needs: first, addressing what founder Sam Clark calls "an absence of globally-curated, hard-to-find, unique fragrances" and second, creating an inviting atmosphere where customers can immerse themselves in a world of ambient sights, sounds and smells where the staff is warm, inviting and inclusive.

"Fragrance is ultimately a display of human-honed nature. For all of recorded history, we have explored the natural world in search of things that delight our senses - from flowers to fruit, tree sap to soil," states Clark. "It takes a special kind of alchemy to forge these ingredients into something new, so I created a space that reflects the intersection of human and nature - warm wood, living plants, textured stone, brass, and dark metals."



The Scent Room offers a variety of services to help guests find their perfect scent. Whether in-store, where guests can enjoy a complimentary fragrance consultation with a trained Scent Specialist, or online, where guests can narrow their options by note, strength or profile. The Scent Room is more than just a place to buy fragrance – it's a place to connect with others while discovering your own scented self expression.

About The Scent Room

Established in 2019, The Scent Room invites guests to indulge in, engage with, and explore some of the world's most exquisite and exotic fragrances. Whether online or in-store, The Scent Room offers an expansive array of hard-to-find, exotic and unique scents from around the globe. With two locations now serving Los Angeles and Dallas, The Scent Room invites guests to explore their personal scent journey and passion for self-expression. The Scent Room L.A. is located at 142 1⁄2 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004.

