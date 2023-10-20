Ameris Bank Announces Settlement With Department Of Justice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank ("Ameris" or the "Bank"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB ), today announced that it has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that resolves

alleged

violations of fair lending laws in the Jacksonville, Florida metropolitan area from 2016 to 2021. As noted in the Consent Order resolving the case, Ameris firmly denies violating, and maintains that it has consistently complied with, applicable fair lending laws.

"We strongly disagree with any suggestion that we have engaged in discriminatory conduct and are confident in our efforts to provide equal access to affordable mortgage products in the Jacksonville community and all the markets we serve," said Palmer Proctor, CEO of Ameris. "We cooperated fully with the Department's inquiry and have entered into this settlement to avoid the distraction of litigation and because we share the Department's goal of expanding access to homeownership in underserved areas. The terms of this settlement are consistent with the Bank's existing programs and initiatives. We condemn discrimination in any form and remain committed to helping people in underserved communities gain equal opportunity to achieve homeownership, as well as access to banking services."

Under the terms of the settlement, Ameris will provide $7.5 million in mortgage loan subsidies over a five-year period in Majority Black and Hispanic Census Tracts ("MBHCTs") in Jacksonville. The Bank will also commit, for the same five-year period in the Jacksonville MBHCT communities, $900,000 for focused advertising and outreach and $600,000 for community development partnerships providing services related to credit, financial education, homeownership, and foreclosure prevention. These efforts will supplement the Bank's current investments in mortgage loan subsidy programs and ongoing marketing and community outreach across the markets it serves.

The settlement does not include any civil monetary penalties against Ameris.



"With a 52-year history of service, Ameris is rooted in its purpose of bringing financial peace of mind to people and communities," Proctor added. "Over the years, this purpose has led us to introduce various mortgage loan and downpayment assistance programs, develop affordable loan opportunities, and deliver financial education to schools and community groups. We look forward to continuing these proactive efforts and helping more consumers achieve their financial goals."

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB ) is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $25.80 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services.

.

