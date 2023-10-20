Gong Names Shane Evans As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced that Shane Evans recently joined the company as chief revenue officer. In this role, he is responsible for building and leading the company's global revenue-generation strategy.

Evans brings more than 25 years of enterprise revenue and go-to-market experience to Gong. He led global sales at Qualtrics before and after its multi-billion dollar acquisition by SAP, helping grow the experience management company from a single product to a market-leading enterprise platform. Previously, Evans served as interim CEO and president at MX, where he helped accelerate the fintech company's growth, double revenue and scale its sales and go-to-market teams. Evans was most recently chief revenue officer of Talkdesk, a global cloud center leader for modern customer service.

"Gong's AI-powered platform is transforming revenue teams' most critical workflows to increase team productivity, improve decision-making, and win more deals," said Gong CEO and co-founder Amit Bendov. "Shane's proven track record of leading enterprise sales, cross-product and platform strategies, and international expansion is a perfect fit for Gong as we expand our market leadership."

"Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform enables revenue organizations to solve two of their biggest ongoing challenges: increasing team productivity and driving predictable revenue growth," said Gong Chief Revenue Officer Shane Evans. "The insights surfaced and actioned by Gong are essential to help revenue teams understand their customers, identify missed opportunities, and strengthen pipeline conversion. It's inspiring to see how enterprises rely on Gong to drive their revenue success, and I look forward to working with our teams to create even more raving fans."

Last month, Gong was recognized by G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, for ranking #1 on G2's 2023 list of Revenue Operations & Intelligence Software. G2's ratings are based on peer reviews, and Gong ranked #1 in 17 categories.



Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit .

