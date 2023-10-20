Independent Medical Practices Representing 5,000 Physicians Launch Advocacy Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, nearly 5,000 physicians who collectively care for 10 million U.S. patients joined together to launch the American Independent Medical Practice Association (AIMPA), the first national, multi-specialty advocacy organization focused exclusively on promoting and protecting the high-quality, cost-efficient care furnished in independent medical practices.

"Big hospital chains have increasingly acquired physician practices over the past two decades -- and contrary to hospital executives' promises, that consolidation has not led to better care or lower costs for patients," said Dr. Paul Berggreen, board chair and president of AIMPA and founder and president of Arizona Digestive Health. "The hundreds of thousands of doctors working tirelessly at independent medical practices across the country offer patients a more attractive alternative. And we're excited to be their voice in Washington."

AIMPA founding member organizations include Capital Cardiology Associates, Epiphany Dermatology, Gastro Care Partners, Gastro Health, GI Alliance, INNOCURA Nephrology, OneGI, OneOncology, Spire Orthopedic Partners, Platinum Dermatology, Solaris Health, Unified Women's Health, Unio Health Partners, United Digestive, and U.S. Urology Partners.

Collectively, these member organizations consist of nearly 200 medical practices providing healthcare services in 39 states and the District of Columbia. These practices collectively employ more than 8,600 healthcare providers, including almost 5,000 physicians. They care for nearly 10 million patients each year across medical specialties including Cardiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology/Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, OB-GYN, Orthopedic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, and Urology.

"By launching the American Independent Medical Practice Association, we aim to inform patients, physicians, and policymakers of the value of independent medical practices as critical access points for high-quality, cost-effective care in communities across the country," said Dr. David Eagle, AIMPA's vice president and chair of legislative affairs and patient advocacy at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists. "AIMPA will advocate for policies that ensure that independent medical practices remain a robust alternative to care furnished in rapidly consolidating hospitals and health systems."

About the American Independent Medical Practice Association

The American Independent Medical Practice Association is a physician-led national advocacy organization representing nearly 200 independent medical practices that provide quality, affordable health care for nearly 10 million patients.

These independent practices are critical access points for health care across the country-at nearly 2,500 medical office locations and more than 450 independent ambulatory surgery centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

We advocate on behalf of nearly 5,000 physicians caring for patients in the fields of Cardiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology/Medical Oncology,

Nephrology, Neurosurgery, OB-GYN, Orthopedic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, and Urology.

Media Contact:

Ava Noack

[email protected]

(202) 796-5112

SOURCE The American Independent Medical Practice Association