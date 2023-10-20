Innovations In Cardiac Ablation Technology Take Center Stage: Key Companies Leading The PFA Revolution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) market, a rapidly expanding segment within the cardiac ablation sector, is set to witness robust growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 40% during the forecast period of 2023-2035. This surge is driven by the demand for safer and more effective alternatives to traditional surgical procedures, especially in the treatment of cardiac rhythm-related disorders such as atrial fibrillation.
In recent years, the medical community has been actively exploring minimally invasive procedures that offer reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and improved patient outcomes. These techniques have found a niche in the vast atrial fibrillation market, where conventional treatments often come with drawbacks like extensive scarring, lengthy hospital stays, and a higher risk of complications. As a result, the spotlight has shifted towards ablation therapies, which employ energy sources to target and destroy abnormal tissues without invasive surgery. However, conventional ablation methods primarily rely on thermal energy, which can lead to tissue overheating and post-procedural pain.
Enter pulsed field ablation (PFA), a game-changing approach harnessing high-voltage electrical pulses delivered in short bursts. PFA is a non-thermal ablation process that enables precise targeting of abnormal tissues while preserving surrounding healthy cells. This innovation significantly reduces the risk of complications and discomfort post-procedure.
Atrial fibrillation, a cardiac rhythm disorder affecting millions globally, has seen a substantial rise in prevalence, with the elderly population facing a higher risk. In the United States alone, around 9% of individuals aged 65 and older are afflicted by atrial fibrillation. Europe, too, grapples with an escalating prevalence, making it a pressing public health concern. Improved detection and diagnosis, coupled with lifestyle-related risk factors, have contributed to this surge in cases.
PFA technology has shown great promise in addressing atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias. By creating precise scars in cardiac tissue, PFA blocks irregular electrical signals, restoring normal heart rhythm. Moreover, PFA's potential extends beyond cardiology, with applications in oncology for treating solid tumors, respiratory disorders, and dermatological disorders by precisely removing skin lesions.
PFA stands out for its safety and efficacy compared to traditional thermal ablation techniques. Its tissue-selective functionality reduces risks, such as phrenic palsy and esophageal injury. Importantly, PFA utilizes apoptosis, leading to non-inflammatory responses and quicker post-procedure recovery times.
The Pulsed Field Ablation Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Product Components, Application Areas, Source of Ablation, and Key Geographical Regions report for 2023-2035 provides a comprehensive overview of this rapidly evolving medical devices segment. Notably, it highlights the efforts of numerous stakeholders, including key companies leading the charge in PFA technology.
Key PFA Companies:
Abbott
AccuPulse Medical
Acutus Medical
AngioDynamics
Arga Medtech
AtriAN Medical
Aurigen Medical
Biosense Webster
Boston Scientific
CathRx
ElectroPhysiology Frontiers
EnChannel Medical
Galvanize Therapeutics
Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology
Kardium
Medtronic
Mirai Medical
Pulse Biosciences
Tianjin Intelligent Health Medical
Recent Developments: 9th World Congress on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Therapeutics (July 2023):
In July 2023, the 9th World Congress on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Therapeutics was held in Vancouver, Canada, showcasing the latest advancements in cardiac therapies, including Pulsed Field Ablation. Pulse Biosciences Raises $65 Million (May 2023):
Pulse Biosciences raised an impressive $65 million in a private placement round led by Robert W. Duggan, executive chairman at Pulse Biosciences. The funds will be utilized for the development of the company's proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field AblationT (nsPFAT) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Medtronic Receives CE Mark Approval (March 2023):
Medtronic received CE mark approval for the AfferaT Mapping and Ablation System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The system includes Sphere-9T Catheter and AfferaT Prism-1 Mapping Software, enhancing treatment options for atrial fibrillation patients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
6. PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8. PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICE DEVELOPERS: DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES
9. PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICE DEVELOPERS: TABULATED COMPANY PROFILES
10. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
12. GLOBAL EVENTS ANALYSIS
13. CASE STUDY: POTENTIAL PARTNERS OF PULSED FIELD ABLATION DEVICE DEVELOPERS
14. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
15. GLOBAL PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET
16. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
17. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
18. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS
19. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS
20. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY APPLICATION AREA
21. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY SOURCE OF ABLATION
22. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BY GEOGRAPHY
23. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR ONCOLOGICAL DISORDERS, BY GEOGRAPHY
24. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR ONCOLOGICAL DISORDERS, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS
25. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR ONCOLOGICAL DISORDERS, BY TYPE OF CANCER
26. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR RESPIRATORY DISORDERS, BY GEOGRAPHY
27. PULSED FIELD ABLATION MARKET FOR RESPIRATORY DISORDERS, BY PRODUCT COMPONENTS
28. PULSED FIELD ABLATION: SALES FORECAST OF LEADING PLAYERS
29. CONCLUDING REMARKS
30. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
31. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
Abbott AccuPulse Medical Acutus Medical Adagio Medical Affera Analog Devices AngioDynamics APN Health Arga Medtech AtriAN Medical AuriGen Medical Biosense Webster BioSig Technologies BIOTRONIK Boston Scientific Cardiac Designs CardioFocus CardioNXT Catheter Precision CathRx Chongqing University Coherex Medical (Acquired by Biosense Webster) CoreMap Corify Care CRC EP ElectroPhysiology Frontiers EnChannel Medical EP Map-System FARAPULSE Field Medical Gala Therapeutics Galaxy Medical Galvanize Therapeutics Gradient Medical Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology Hangzhou Ruidi Biotechnology Innovative Health Japan Lifeline Kardium Medtronic MicroPort Minnetronix Medical Mirai Medical Ningbo No. 1 Hospital Peerbridge Health Philips Pulse Biosciences RBC Medical Innovations Remedicine Rhythm AI Rhythm Xience (Acquired by Acutus Medical) Shanghai Changhai Hospita Shanghai Xuanyu Medical Equipment Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Medical Device Technology-JJET Sirona Medical St. Paul's Hospital Suzhou Aikemai Medical Technology Tianjin Intelligent Health Medical University of Wisconsin-Madison Utrecht University Zhejiang Jiashi Shangyang Medical Technology Zhouling Medical Appliances
