Integro Bank Offering Complementary Social Security And Medicare Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Wealth Advisors is partnering with Amundi Asset Management, and Insurance Professionals of Arizona to provide a complementary educational event on October 26, 2023, to assist those that are about to be or are eligible, for Medicare and Social Security.
Medicare and Social Security can be pivotal components of financial or retirement plans for many Americans. These government programs provide essential financial assistance to many retirees. Medicare offers health insurance coverage, while Social Security provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. To make informed decisions about retirement planning, it is important for many to have a good understanding of what these programs can provide, which includes their eligibility criteria, benefits, and limitations. Proper financial planning is important in optimizing your benefits and minimizing deductions to ensure those who utilize Social Security and Medicare have the income they need in retirement.
The upcoming event will cover how Social Security benefits are calculated, Social Security claiming strategies, Taxes and Social Security benefits, and the ABCs of Medicare. On hand for the event will be Wright Edler of Amundi Asset Management to speak on Social Security, Jason Checketts of Insurance Professionals of Arizona to speak on Medicare, and Francisco Tort of Integro Wealth Advisors to aid in retirement planning for those in attendance.
Everyone who attends the event will qualify for complementary financial planning from Francisco Tort.
DATE: October 26th, 2023
TIME: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
LOCATION:
Integro Bank Headquarters
16215 N 28th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85053
About Integro Wealth Advisors
Integro Wealth Advisors offer personalized, hands-on service with a focus on educating clients about financial concepts and products to aid in taking the mystery out of investing, insurance, estate conservation, and preserving wealth. Visit to learn more.
About Integro Bank
Integro Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit to learn more.
