New Story Schools' Sandusky Campus Nominated For Community Partner Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools' Sandusky Campus is thrilled to announce its nomination for the prestigious Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Partner of the Year Award. In addition to the school's nomination, Head of School Anabel McFadden and teachers Claire Findlay and Herbe Donald have also been individually recognized by the Board for their outstanding contributions to both New Story Schools and the Sandusky community.

The Community Partner of the Year Award acknowledges organizations and individuals who have made exceptional efforts to support and uplift individuals with developmental disabilities in Erie County. New Story Schools' Sandusky Campus has demonstrated unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of students with disabilities through innovative education and therapeutic programs. This nomination highlights the exceptional impact and collaborative spirit of the entire New Story Schools team.

Anabel McFadden, Head of School, has played a pivotal role in fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment for students with developmental disabilities. Her leadership has been instrumental in promoting an atmosphere of acceptance, growth, and opportunity.

Claire Findlay and Herbe Donald, two dedicated teachers at New Story Schools, have been recognized for their exemplary work in providing quality education and support to their students. Their dedication extends beyond the classroom, as they actively engage with the local Sandusky community to create a more inclusive society.

The nominations are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the entire New Story Schools team, which is committed to empowering students with autism, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

"One of our goals for New Story Schools is to be seen as a resource for the entire community, so it was incredibly meaningful to be nominated as Community Partner of the Year," said Dr. Jill Blanchard, Ohio's Senior Vice President of Operations.

"It's important that we maintain our role as an active community partner," McFadden said. "Building and nurturing these connections empowers us to be a valuable resource, break down stereotypes, and promote a culture of acceptance. We're truly grateful for our wonderful community partners."

Winners of the Community Partner of the Year Award were announced at the award ceremony on October 12.

New Story Schools offers authentic learning environments, small class sizes, and individualized learning plans focused on empowerment, skill-building, and academics. The multi-disciplinary teams of educators, behavior analysts, therapists, and support staff apply evidence-based strategies to promote growth and development, in support of students' personal goals. New Story Schools Sandusky campus is located at 514 Jackson Street, Sandusky, OH. Visit to learn more.



About New Story Schools: New Story Schools supports children and young adult students ages 5-21 in grades K-12 experiencing social, emotional, educational, and behavioral challenges in Athens, Columbus, Independence, Lancaster, and Sandusky. All schools adhere to the state's operating standards for Ohio schools, are chartered by the State Board of Education, and provide multiple pathways towards earning an accredited Ohio High School Diploma.



SOURCE New Story Schools