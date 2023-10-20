P&F INDUSTRIES TO REPORT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Company, however, will not be holding an earnings call that it normally would hold on the day of an earnings release in light of the recent announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by ShoreView Industries.

For further information on this proposed transaction, please see the Company's press release issued on October 13, 2023, or the Company's Current Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on such date.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

