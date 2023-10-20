P3 Technologies Secures $10 Million Investment And Expands Footprint In Miami With Acquisition Of Pet Pharmacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based

P3 Technologies [P3T], a trailblazing leader in pet health technology and solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a substantial $10 million new investment round and the strategic acquisition of two prominent pet pharmacies, Heartland Veterinary Pharmacy and VetApproved Pharmacy. This marks a significant milestone in P3 Technologies' growth strategy within Miami's thriving technology landscape.

The investment comes from a group of forward-thinking investors who have recognized P3T's groundbreaking approach to pet healthcare delivery and its commitment to elevating patient outcomes. This infusion of capital will empower P3 Technologies to accelerate its mission of reshaping the pet healthcare landscape with technology-driven solutions and comprehensive pet care services tailored to the local market and beyond.

James Harrison, Chairman and Founder of P3T, Partner at Clarke Capital and a long time Miami resident welcomed the infusion of capital. "The team at P3T led by Rob Levin have built a company that is making an enormous impact on the pet industry. At Clarke Capital we have built some great consumer companies including Contour, PetIQ and Brandless, but this is as exciting as any we have been part of.

We're proud to support and be supported by Miami Tech Life and all of the tech ecosystem of Miami. Our team embodies the city's dynamic and ambitious spirit - and this investment reaffirms our dedication to innovation benefitting the overall pet health experience."



In addition to the investment, P3 Technologies has acquired Heartland Veterinary Pharmacy and VetApproved Pharmacy, two well-established pet pharmacies strategically aligned with P3T's pet-first values. This acquisition solidifies a vision of elevated pharmacy operations paired with P3T's commitment to delivering an integrated approach to pet healthcare, where pharmacy services play a pivotal role in the well-being of pets as family members.

Rob Levin, CEO and fellow Miami resident

further commented on the acquisition, saying, "The addition of Heartland and VetApproved to the P3T family is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive pet healthcare solutions. This strategic move allows us to streamline our services and offer our clients a seamless experience, from prescriptions to insurance to care services."

The new funds and the acquisition will enable P3 Technologies to expand its services, invest in advanced technology, hire additional professionals, and continue to provide best-in-class care to its growing customer base.



About P3 Technologies:

P3 Technologies

P3 Technologies is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider committed to revolutionizing the pet health industry through innovative technology, patient-centric pet care, and strategic acquisitions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized services, P3 Technologies is redefining the way pet parents, pet insurers, and veterinarians access and receive medical care.











