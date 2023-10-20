Passport Auto Group Donates 400 Backpacks Through Kids In Need Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUITLAND, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As pumpkins begin to appear and the leaves change color, school is in full swing for students across the country. But even before the school year started, the team at Passport Auto Group wanted to make an impact for local students at

Suitland Elementary School. Passport Auto Group decided to partner this fall with the Kids in Need Foundation, an organization that supports under-resourced schools to improve students' opportunities to learn.

Cameron Hellmuth and Shawn Sutton of Passport Auto Group stand with two students at Suitland Elementary School where 400 backpacks were donated by Passport Toyota.

Continue Reading

Passport Toyota donated $10,000 to purchase 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students at Suitland Elementary School through the Kids in Need Foundation. On August 25, employees from Passport Toyota visited Suitland Elementary to distribute the backpacks and supplies at the school's Open House event. "It was very special to see all the students' smiling faces. Their excitement for their new backpack and new school year was inspirational for us at Passport Toyota," said Cameron Hellmuth, Director of Operations at Passport Auto Group.

According to the Kids in Need Foundation, many students arrive to school without the necessary school supplies. "Generosity is a core value of Passport Auto Group, and we are happy to sponsor the Kids in Need Foundation with our $10,000 donation. We hope this will improve the school year for the students at Suitland Elementary School so they can focus on learning," said Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto Group.

For more ways that Passport Auto Group is making an impact locally, visit PassportCares .

SOURCE Passport Auto Group