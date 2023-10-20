Travelzoo Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call On October 24 At 11:00 AM ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWYORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo®
(NASDAQ:
TZOO ):
WHAT:
Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host
a
conference
call
to
discuss
the Company's
financial results
for
the
third
quarter ended September 30,
2023. Travelzoo will issue a
press
release
reporting
its
results
before
the
market
opens on October 24, 2023.
WHEN:
|
October 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
HOW:
|
A live webcast of Travelzoo's
Q3
2023
earnings
conference
call can be accessed
at . The webcast
will be archived
within
2 hours
of the
end
of
the
call and will be
available
through
the
same
link.
CONTACT:
|
Travelzoo Investor Relations
[email protected]
A b ou t
Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.
SOURCE Travelzoo
