Acela Architects + Engineers Recognized Among 2023 Best Places To Work In PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Architects + Engineers has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in PA in an employer evaluation program conducted annually by BridgeTower Media, publishers of Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.

The 45-employee Lehigh Valley-based Acela was the only architecture/engineering firm recognized statewide in the "Small Business" category ranking companies with up to 99 employees.

Winners were determined by multiple criteria including workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as extensive employee surveys to measure individual workplace experiences. The evaluation process, including research and data analysis, was conducted by Best Companies Group, a Harrisburg-based HR research and employee engagement organization.

"The winning employers make sure their teams feel appreciated, engaged and challenged.

They offer a positive environment for innovative employees to thrive," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media.

"Fostering a respectful and fulfilling workplace environment has been a defining priority since Acela was founded nearly a decade ago," said president Daniel Witczak, PE, PMP. "As we approach our tenth year, this recognition is a timely tribute to our stewardship of this culture and the people who make Acela such a special place to work and grow."

About Acela Architects + Engineers, P.C.:

Founded in 2014, Acela is an integrated team of architectural, civil engineering, structural engineering and mechanical/electrical/plumbing engineering professionals providing a full spectrum of design, consulting and project management services for private, corporate, government and institutional clients throughout the US.

Acela is headquartered in Allentown, PA with regional offices in NJ, NY and OH. For more facts:

Contact:

Brynn Levine

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 484-788-3841

SOURCE ACELA Architects + Engineers, P.C.