Applied Biomath, LLC Announces Participation At AAPS 2023 Pharmsci 360

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied

BioMath ( ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at AAPS 2023 PharmSci 360 occurring October 22-25, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Applied BioMath will participate in multiple presentations during the conference. Jamie Nosbisch, PhD, Principal Scientist, at Applied BioMath will present a poster titled, "Using a Semi-Mechanistic Model to Predict Efficacious Dosing Regimens and Optimal Drug Design Properties for a LNP-Delivered mRNA UGT1A1 Replacement Therapy in Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Type 1 Patients" on Monday, October 23rd from 12:30-1:30pm.

Joshua Apgar, PhD, Co-founder and CSO at Applied BioMath will give a Speaker Spotlight presentation entitled, "Evolving Clinical Pharmacology and Translational PK/PD Approaches for New Modalities" on Tuesday, October 24th from 9:30-10:30am.

Fei Hua, PhD, Vice President of Modeling and Simulation Services at Applied BioMath, who is a member of the scientific programming committee for the Preclinical and Translational Sciences Track will present a poster titled, "A Next Generation Mathematical Model for the In Vitro to Clinical Translation of T-Cell Engagers" on Monday October 23rd from 11:30-12:30pm.

Dr. Hua will also moderate multiple presentations, including:



Speaker Spotlight: Advances in Predictive Biomarkers for Drug Development on Monday, October 23rd from 2:30-3:30pm

Keynote: Navigating Project Optimus: Use of Modeling and Simulation to Inform Dosing Strategies in Oncology on Tuesday, October 24th from 1:30-2:30pm

Keynote: Predictive Drug Discovery Platforms on Wednesday, October 25th from 1:30-2:30pm Hot Topic: Understanding Data Needs for AI/ML Approaches During Preclinical Development on Wednesday, October 25th from 3:00-4:00pm

"We are proud to present our science and participate in discussions surrounding the use of modeling and simulation approaches in therapeutic R&D," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath.

To learn more about Applied BioMath, visit .

