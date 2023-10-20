CDC Foundation Earns 4-Star Rating From Charity Navigator For 17Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

For the 17th year in a row, the CDC Foundation achieved a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator , earning a perfect score of 100 for its financial efficiency, trustworthiness and transparency, as well as its leadership and adaptability. That ability to innovate and effectively respond to health threats, as well as chronic and infectious diseases both in the United States and around the globe, helped the Foundation earn its high marks.

The largest, most comprehensive non-profit assessment organization in the nation, Charity Navigator recently set a record by evaluating more than 200,000 U.S. charities. The essential information the group gathers on the cost-effectiveness and overall health of a charity's programs provides donors with confidence to make giving decisions that result in real impact.

The CDC Foundation is the independent, nonprofit partner of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In its work, the CDC Foundation helps CDC save and improve more lives through collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

"Our donors, who've chosen to support us through their generous contributions, enable us to have impact through our programmatic work. Each donation helps us achieve our mission to protect and save lives at risk from health threats in the United States and abroad," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Achieving a 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 17 consecutive years shows our long-standing commitment to good governance, financial accountability and programmatic impact so our donors and future donors can feel confident that their contributions are being maximized to make a difference."

Charity Navigator accepts no funding from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for access to this trusted data.

.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $2 billion and launched more than 1,300 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 90 countries last year. Learn more at .

