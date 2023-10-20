Century Communities Announces October Grand Opening Event In Elgin, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top 10 national builder hosting a Grand Opening celebration at Trinity Ranch, offering three new home collections

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-is excited to announce an upcoming Grand Opening event at Trinity Ranch, the company's planned community in Elgin located 25 miles east of downtown Austin.

Kendall Floor Plan Exterior at Trinity Ranch | New Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Kendall Floor Plan Dining Area & Kitchen at Trinity Ranch | New Construction Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Pinion Floor Plan Exterior at Trinity Ranch | New Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Pinion Floor Plan Great Room at Trinity Ranch | New Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Rendering of Trinity Ranch Entrance | New Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Rendering of Trinity Ranch Amenities | New Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Rendering of Trinity Ranch Pool | New Homes in Elgin, TX by Century Communities

Now selling from the high $200s, Century offers three versatile home collections at Trinity Ranch (The Ridge, The Overlook, and The Canyons), boasting single- and two-story floor plans with beautiful open-concept layouts, modern included features, and access to future community amenities like pools, playgrounds and a planned elementary school. Options on select homes include fireplaces, extra bedrooms and mudrooms. Residents will also love fast access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in charming downtown Elgin-featuring a historic Main Street-and the greater Austin area, along with nearby outdoor activities at destinations like Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

Explore all three collections at .

GRAND OPENING EVENT DETAILS:

Date & Time: October 21, 11 AM to 2 PM

Details:



Model home tours

Fun fall activities Complimentary group portraits

Location:

210 Tolo Drive

Elgin, TX 78621

512.931.2800

THREE STUNNING HOME COLLECTIONS

The Ridge at Trinity Ranch

Now selling from the high $200s



4 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 2,394 sq. ft. Model for tour (Kendall plan)

The Overlook at Trinity Ranch

Now selling from the low $300s



3 single-story and 2 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 2,335 sq. ft. Model for tour (Pinion plan)

The Canyons at Trinity Ranch

Now selling from the mid $300s



1 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 2,394 sq. ft.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater Austin area.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.