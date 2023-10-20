Electric Wheelchair Market Size To Grow USD 1850 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 3.2% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global

Electric Wheelchair market

is Segmented by Type (Dry-Battery Electric Wheelchairs, Wet-Battery Electric Wheelchairs), by Application (Hospital, Home): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.



Electric Wheelchair market was valued at 2022 Market size 1500 million USD

and is forecasted to reach 2029 Market size 1850 million USD, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth Of Electric Wheelchair Market

The demand for electrical wheelchairs is rising, which has increased the need for technological advancements. This is explained by the necessity for equipment to be stronger and more resilient in order to support the weight of fat people. Automated movement systems have been created as a result of technology advancements, which limit the human interventions of carers.

The wheelchair seat can be readily adjusted by the patient, and the apparatus is controlled by a remote control or automated controls built into the wheelchair. Additionally, the electric wheelchair market has seen the introduction of wheelchairs with artificial intelligence capabilities that let persons with disabilities operate them by making various facial expressions, such as raising eyebrows and sticking out their tongues.

Get Free Sample:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR MARKET

Due to the aging population throughout the world, the electric wheelchair industry is expanding significantly. The need for mobility solutions that allow people to preserve their independence and quality of life is growing as the aging population continues to grow. Elderly people may move around easily and effectively with the help of electric wheelchairs, which makes them an essential component of the market's expansion. Due to the aging population throughout the world, the electric wheelchair industry is expanding significantly. The need for mobility solutions that allow people to preserve their independence and quality of life is growing as the aging population continues to grow. Elderly people may move around easily and effectively with the help of electric wheelchairs, which makes them an essential component of the market's expansion.

The use of electric wheelchairs to enhance the quality of life for people with mobility limitations is a result of growing awareness of accessibility and inclusion. The need for accessible facilities is growing as governments, companies, and institutions become more aware of this requirement, which is helping the electric wheelchair industry. The need for electric wheelchairs has increased as the number of impairments, including those brought on by accidents, diseases, and chronic disorders, has increased. Many people with restricted mobility now rely on these gadgets constantly, which is helping the industry develop.

Manufacturers of electric wheelchairs have realized the value of customisation and personalization. Now, users may pick from a wide range of features and settings to fit their own requirements and tastes. This pattern is bringing in more clients and expanding the market. An upgraded infrastructure is required to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities for mobility as metropolitan areas continue to grow. The market for electric wheelchairs has benefited from the development of wheelchair-accessible public transit and buildings, which have improved city accessibility for those with mobility issues.

Manufacturers of electric wheelchairs have realized the value of customisation and personalization. Now, users may pick from a wide range of features and settings to fit their own requirements and tastes. This pattern is bringing in more clients and expanding the market. An upgraded infrastructure is required to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities for mobility as metropolitan areas continue to grow. The market for electric wheelchairs has benefited from the development of wheelchair-accessible public transit and buildings, which have improved city accessibility for those with mobility issues.

View Full Report:

ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

One of the biggest and most established markets for electric wheelchairs is North America. The aging population, established healthcare system, and insurance coverage in the area have all contributed to high demand. Major contributors to this industry include the US and Canada, where suppliers and manufacturers are quite prevalent.

Get Regional Report:

Key Companies:



Permobil Corp

Pride Mobility

Invacare Corp

Sunrise Medical

Ottobock

Hoveround Corp

Merits Health Products Drive Medical

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

-

Pet Wheelchairs and Carts Market

-

Power Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market

-

Smart Wheelchair Cushion Market

-

Portable Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market

-

Electric Foldable Wheelchair Market

-

Portable Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Wheelchair Parts and Accessories Market

-

Pediatric Manual Wheelchair Market

-

Lightweight Electric Wheelchair Market

-

The global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters market

is projected to grow from USD 7755.8 million in 2023 to USD 9678.5 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period.

-

The Global Home Medical Equipment Market

Size was valued at USD 30,545.34 Million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 56,457.87 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

-

Sports Wheelchair Market

-

Children Electric Wheelchair Market

-

The global micro mobility market

was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

-

Standing Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Economic Electric Wheelchair Market

-

The global Bariatric Electric Wheelchair market

is projected to reach USD 324.8 million in 2029, increasing from USD 236 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Overweight-patient Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Elderly Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Indoor Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Electric Wheelchair and Electric Scooter Market

-

Electric Wheelchair Tires Market

-

Electric Wheelchair Controller Market

-

Electric Wheelchair Batteries Market

-

Electric Wheelchair Drive Unit Market

-

The global Lithium Battery Foldable Electric Wheelchair market is projected to reach USD 220.3 million in 2029, increasing from USD 142 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

Standing Semi-electric Wheelchair Market

-

Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Market

-

Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Market

-

The global Lightweight Portable Electric Wheelchair market

is projected to reach USD 28040 million in 2029, increasing from USD 13810 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 10.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Click here to see related reports on Electric Wheelchair Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:



Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:









Logo:

SOURCE Valuates Reports