Galiano Gold Provides Third Quarter 2023 Details

is pleased to

announce it will release its Q3 2023 financial and operational results after the market close on November 14, 2023.

Conference Call Details Replay (available until November 21, 2023) Date: November 15, 2023 Local: 416-764-8677 Time: 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541 Dial In: 416-764-8688 Access Code: 348996# Toll Free: 1-888-390-0546





The call will be webcast



and can be accessed at Galiano's website:

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa, and jointly owned with Gold Fields. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit .

