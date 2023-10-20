Just Salad Teams Up With Sesame Workshop To Launch Sesame Street Kids Menu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Salad chain leans into family fun with the launch of its first-ever Kids Menu, inspired by beloved characters from Sesame Street

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Salad , the fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, announced today the launch of its first-ever Kids Menu in collaboration with Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street . Beginning Thursday, October 19, Just Salad's new Kids Menu for children aged 4-12 will roll out in stores across locations nationwide, bringing families healthy, convenient dining options made to excite even the pickiest eaters.

Embracing the fun and playfulness that Sesame Street has brought to generations of children, Just Salad's Kids Menu offers an array of meals designed to captivate young palates while providing wholesome nutrition. The new menu features tasty items inspired by beloved characters from Sesame Street, bringing together the collaborators' commitment to providing healthy eating choices for families. From the Om Nom Nom Bowl to Elmo's Avo Toast and B Is For Banana Smoothie, each menu item features fresh, high-quality ingredients that prioritize health without sacrificing on taste.

"For over 50 years, we've been helping children and their caregivers establish an early foundation of healthy habits, and staying healthy is about how we eat, how we move, and how we continue to learn," said Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President, Global Product Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "Fresh, healthy foods help build strong bodies and minds, and we're thrilled to provide an opportunity for families to enjoy a meal together with their Sesame Street friends."

Just Salad's Kids Menu lineup will include an array of salads, warm bowls, avocado toast and smoothies, encouraging kids to learn, play and grow while connecting with their favorite Sesame Street characters:



Happy to be Harvest: Romaine, Apples, Croutons, Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Om Nom Nom Bowl: Brown Rice, Carrots, Corn, Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Buttermilk Ranch

Me Want Caesar: Romaine + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Dried Cranberries, Apples, Creamy Caesar

Elmo's Avo Toast: Avocado Mash, Corn

Ah Ah Almond Berry Smoothie: Oat Milk, Banana, Almond Butter, Blueberries, Strawberries, Flax Seeds B Is For Banana Smoothie: Oat Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Flax Seeds

"We're thrilled to team up with Sesame Workshop to launch our first-ever Kids Menu featuring Sesame Street characters," said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO of Just Salad. "This collaboration highlights both of our organizations' combined dedication to promoting healthy eating habits for children and encouraging positive associations with nutritious food in a fun, craveable and memorable way. This is a big moment for the Just Salad brand - as a father with three kids and a lifetime Sesame Street fan, seeing this collaboration come to life has been really special."

Just Salad's Kids Menu will be available in-store only for children aged 4-12. To learn more about Just Salad's new Kids Menu items and commitment to healthy eating, visit . For more information about Sesame Street, visit .

ABOUT JUST SALAD

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is a Certified B CorporationTM and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 70 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOP

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at



