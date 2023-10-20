(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now entering its third model year, the all-electric 2024 EV6 maintains its position as integral to Kia's "Plan S" strategy. The 2024 model year introduces the 77 battery to the EV6 Light, and with it, two new trim designations in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (e-AWD). For 2024, the EV6 GT is now rated at an EPA-estimated 218 miles of all-electric range (AER)1, an improvement of 12 miles over the 2023 EV6 GT. Across all EV6 models, newly standard are charge port lighting and charge door marking to facilitate access. Continue Reading
Kia announces 2024 EV6 pricing.
The 2024 EV6 is expected to go on sale in Fall 2023.
Pricing 2
– MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination fee)
|
EV6 Light
RWD
|
|
$42,600
|
EV6 Light Long Range
RWD
|
|
$45,950
|
EV6 Light
e-AWD
|
|
$49,850
|
EV6 Wind
RWD
|
|
$48,700
|
EV6 Wind
e-AWD
|
|
$52,600
|
EV6
GT-Line RWD
|
|
$52,900
|
EV6
GT-Line e-AWD
|
|
$57,600
|
EV6
GT
|
|
$61,600
Motor / Output
|
EV6 Light
RWD
|
58.0 kWh, 167 hp
|
EV6 Light Long Range
RWD, EV6 Wind RWD, EV6 GT-Line RWD
|
77.4 kWh, 225 hp
|
EV6 Light
e-AWD, EV6 Wind e-AWD, EV6 GT-Line e-AWD
|
77.4 kWh, 320 hp
|
EV6
GT
|
77.4 kWh, 576 hp
Range – EPA estimated1
|
EV6 Light
RWD
|
232 miles
|
EV6 Light Long Range
RWD, EV6 Wind RWD, EV6 GT-Line RWD
|
310 miles
|
EV6 Light
e-AWD, EV6 Wind e-AWD
|
282 miles
|
EV6
GT-Line e-AWD
|
252 miles
|
EV6
GT
|
218 miles
Highlighted Drive Assist Systems 3 :
Blind Spot Collision Assistance (BCA) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert4 Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car & Pedestrian and Junction Turning Highway Driving Assist (HDA)5
High Beam Assist (HBA)6 Lane Following Assist (LFA) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control Curve (NSCC-C)7 Parking Distance Warning – Reverse (PDW-R) w/off switch Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Rear Occupant Alert – Door Logic Type (ROA)8 Safe Exit Assist (SEW)
Dimensions
Length: 184.3 in. (Light, Wind) / 184.8 in. (GT-Line & GT)
Width: 74.0 in. (Light, Wind) / 74.4 in. (GT-Line & GT)
Height: 60.8 in.
Wheelbase: 114.2 in.
1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see
2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel.
5 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.
6 When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.
7 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
8 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.
