Lightedge Unveils Cloud Innovation Center, Led By Company's First Chief Growth Officer, Rob Carter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launching Alongside LightEdge's Most Powerful Cloud Solution, New Cloud Innovation Center Also Includes Principle Technologists Stephen Martin & Mike McHenry

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of secure cloud and colocation for nearly three decades, launches a Cloud Innovation Center helmed by the company's first ever Chief Growth Officer, Rob Carter . New Principle Technologists Stephen Martin and Mike McHenry , as well as several Solution Architects, are also part of this virtual growth engine, which is designed to accelerate clients' cloud journeys.

LightEdge Chief Growth Officer, Rob Carter

"Alongside this month's launch of LightEdge Cloud - our most powerful cloud offering to date - we're also announcing our Cloud Innovation Center to provide an extra layer of support for clients, particularly those with especially complex, hybrid IT environments," said Jim Masterson , CEO of LightEdge. "The Center is a key bridge between clients, our incredible internal experts, and our innovative tech partners, all guided by the leaders we're so proud of, including Rob Carter."

Rob comes to LightEdge with a proven track record of meeting customer and business goals within fast paced, high growth service provider environments. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Rob has 25 years of experience in the digital infrastructure industry at companies such as Windstream and TierPoint. Most recently, Rob served as Chief Operating Officer for Connectbase and, previously, for Recovery Point Systems.

"LightEdge stands out among cloud providers for its incredibly strong customer loyalty, thanks to above-and-beyond support and a leadership team that's unusually in tune with market dynamics and client needs. LightEdge truly is a trusted advisor to our clients," said Rob Carter. "As the company continues to grow at a fast pace, we want to maintain those differentiators and continue driving our clients' growth through smart, customized, and meticulously well managed solutions. The Cloud Innovation Center will ensure that positive growth for our clients and LightEdge."

About LightEdge

LightEdge is the leader in secure cloud and colocation services for organizations who value 100% uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge is the enterprise cloud tailored for your organization's unique needs for all your workloads, without the costs and complexity typically associated with public clouds. Everything we do is rooted in industry-leading security, observability, and compliance attestation to keep your data safe.

Founded in 1996, LightEdge supports over 1,300 clients with unmatched security, uptime, transparency, and support. Our client-centric approach prioritizes understanding each business' unique goals to deliver the right cloud for every workload and bridge the gap between multi-cloud environments.

