Night Vision Device Market Worth $11.2 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific, particularly comprise of countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The increasing population and need for security and surveillance in these countries are projected to drive the night vision devices market during the forecast period. The night vision devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are among the major countries driving the night vision devices market in the region. The increasing population and the need for investments in night vision technologies to enhance military capabilities and border security in countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, are expected to drive the market. China and India stand among 10 countries escalating their military spending for security, surveillance, and counter-terrorism purposes

The night vision devices companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), L3Harries Technologies Inc (US), RTX (US), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Leonardo S.P.A (Italy), and Thales (France) and so on are some of the key players in the night vision devices market.

