Northern Tool + Equipment Opening New Store In Killeen To Serve More Texans

KILLEEN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce its new retail location in Killeen, TX. The store will open to customers on October 25, with a grand opening celebration taking place on November 4. Located at 1500 Lowes Blvd., this will be Northern Tool + Equipment's 38th store in Texas, providing the area with unparalleled access to their top-notch customer service.

"We look forward to joining the Killeen community and helping our customers find the right tool for the job," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "We have a strong presence in Texas and are excited to serve DIYers and tradespeople in the area."

The new location provides both a retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices and job opportunities in the Killeen community. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected] .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the TradesTM program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool

