Stephanie Cutter Joins Equality Health Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leader in value-based care, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Cutter to its board of directors. Cutter is a highly respected communications and campaign strategist with a successful track record of creating and executing national campaigns to enhance brands and reputations, manage crises, and shape critical public policy issues. She has worked with top political figures and Fortune 500 corporations, and played key roles in high-profile national events.

As the founding partner of Precision Strategies, an integrated strategy and marketing agency in Washington, D.C., and New York City, Cutter spearheads the integration of data-driven communications, leveraging digital marketing channels and campaign style executions to improve brand, corporate and organizational reputations, shift and change public opinion, and drive people to action.

"Beyond her proven skills as a communications strategist, Stephanie's knowledge and experience across all levels of government will assist Equality Health in elevating the value-based care dialogue nationally, at the state level, and among healthcare industry stakeholders," said

Hugh Lytle, founder and chief executive officer of Equality Health. "Stephanie's strategic insights and executional acumen will be instrumental as we enter new state markets, bring culturally competent primary care to underserved communities, and support the U.S. healthcare industry's shift from volume to value."

"I've spent my career working to improve access to quality health care for all Americans," said Stephanie Cutter. "Equality Health's innovative approach to working with Medicaid providers to deliver better health outcomes and lower costs has the ability to transform our health care system and improve the health of millions of Americans. I couldn't be more excited to join the team."

In addition to serving as a founding partner at Precision , in 2020, she revolutionized political communications as the Chief Program Executive for the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention, which garnered national praise for its innovative format and compelling content. She also served as the Executive Producer of President Biden's inauguration, which earned her an Emmy nomination.



Previously, Cutter served as a senior advisor to President Obama on his 2008 presidential campaign and in the White House, and as Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obama-Biden reelection campaign in 2012. She was also a senior advisor to Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Edward

M. Kennedy, Senator John Kerry and was White House Deputy Communications Director under President Clinton.



Cutter's expertise has been recognized by Politico, which called her one of the most prominent voices and top strategists in the Democratic party. The New York Times praised her as a polished and organized strategist with favorable relationships among influential journalists. Additionally, GQ named her one of the most powerful people in Washington.

In addition to her political and consulting work, Cutter has been a co-host on CNN's Crossfire and a contributor to ABC News, regularly sharing her insights on current events. A resident of Washington, D.C., Cutter is a graduate of Smith College and Georgetown University Law Center.

About Equality Health

Equality Health

is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating primary care practices can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 750,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources.

For more information about Equality Health, visit or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

