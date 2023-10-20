Summerwell Maple Grove Builds Community With Small Village Feel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAPLE GROVE, Minn.

, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Summerwell Maple Grove, the newest Summerwell-branded build for rent community, is now open in Maple Grove.

Summerwell Maple Grove is Greystar's first build for rent community in Minnesota. First residents began moving in on Oct. 18.

"Summerwell Maple Grove is Greystar's first build for rent community in Minnesota, and we are thrilled to have it here," Ned Dodington, Director of Development, said. "We wanted to make it more than just a build for rent community, so we focused on creating a small village vibe that includes luxurious centralized amenities, tree-lined streets, sidewalks and walking paths to foster a neighborly, sense of connection that resonates with people from all walks of life. Summerwell Maple Grove will provide a comfort and convenience that you won't find in a typical home."

The community is comprised of 220 townhomes that range from 1,187 sq. ft to 1,996 sq. ft. and include two-car attached garages in every home. The included Wi-Fi helps drive the smart home technology hub that controls locks and thermostats. Chef-inspired kitchens have subway tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and 9-foot islands with designer pendant lighting. Select homes have Level 2 EV chargers, and most include a private fenced-in backyard.

Summerwell Maple Grove's design encourages an active lifestyle with a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio with a playroom in the clubhouse, putting green and walking trails. Residents can unwind at an outdoor fireplace by the resort-style pool or take their dog to meet friends at the community dog park. The community also has a playground and heated bus waiting room for school-age residents.

The community is conveniently located near a wide variety of dining and shopping, including the Shops at Arbor Lake, which is just a mile away. There are many opportunities to enjoy outdoor fun at Elm Creek Recreation Area, Central Park of Maple Grove, Fish Lake Regional Park, Maple Lakes Park, and Kerber Park. Maple Grove is home to several quality schools, including Fernbrook Elementary, Osseo Middle School, and Maple Grove Senior High School.

Summerwell Maple Grove provides easy access to US-94 and MN-610 for commuters as the town continues to grow with the announced expansion of Boston Scientific. If residents would prefer to skip the commute, the community offers remote workspaces as well.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated build for rent platform focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Greystar