Triple Emmy Winner Gaby Natale To Keynote For Toyota In Detroit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALINE, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Emmy award-winning journalist, author and speaker Gaby Natale , will keynote for Toyota North America on

October 19th at the company campus in Detroit.



Natale's keynote is part of the 2-day TODOS Summit. Her keynote

will be delivered in front of a live audience and streamed to 1,400 members of the Toyota North America team.



"I am immensely proud to deliver the keynote speech at the Toyota North America Summit, where pioneers and professionals unite to shatter barriers. Together, we accelerate progress and ignite change. Let's drive innovation, embrace diversity, and pave the road to a brighter future!" explains

Gaby Natale , president of AGANARmedia.

