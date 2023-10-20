Zynex Recognized In Top 100 Healthcare Technologies Companies For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI ), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring,

today announced The Healthcare Technology Report has recognized Zynex as 23rd in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 . 2023 is the second year Zynex has been included within the report's top 100. Last year, Zynex ranked as the 33rd company.

"We're pleased to be included in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 list for the second year in a row," said

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "As in years past, the list represents a wide portfolio of products and solutions. We are humbled to know that Zynex's emphasis on non-invasive patient solutions is being recognized within the life sciences community and beyond."

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report

(HLTR) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in

New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.



About

Zynex, Inc.



Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit:

.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex