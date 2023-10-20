Longi Solar Modules Power Charging Hub For 180 Electric Vehicles At UK's National Exhibition Centre

(MENAFN- Pressat) Birmingham, 20th October - the charging hub of UK's National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham is being powered by an 80 kWp solar carport. The Gigahub can charge 180 electric vehicles simultaneously and is thus one example of producing clean energy for clean energy. The 80 kWp photovoltaic installation was accomplished by sustainable energy solutions expert Ineco Energy PV with modules from LONGi Solar, the world-largest manufacturer of PV modules and solar wafers. SolarEdge provided the smart energy solutions and Bluetop Solar Parking the solar carport installations for the charging hub.

Solar energy supports the transition to electric vehicles

“We are proud to support a project like this new Gigahub at the heart of the UK motorway grid at the NEC in Birmingham. At LONGi we follow the concept of“solar for solar”, meaning to produce clean energy with clean energy. Charging electric vehicles with solar energy thus corresponds to our DNA at LONGi", said Sean McSorley, Sales Manager UK at LONGi.

“With transport accounting for over 24% of total UK emissions, EV Infrastructure is an essential part of the UK's transition towards Net Zero. The NEC Gigahub is a flagship site that will showcase some of its 7m annual visitors and 60m traffic count what the forecourt of the future looks like, today. Powered by renewables including from the on-site solar canopy in the day and light up by LEDs at night, the charging hub provides clean and convenient EV charging infrastructure. LONGi Solar has been a reliable partner for us providing highly reliable and efficient modules,” said Angus Rose, Director of Ineco Energy.

Full press release

Press Contact

Nadine Bütow

Head of European Communications (DG)

Timo Helmke

PR Manager Europe (DG)