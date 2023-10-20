Liverpool Stylist Launches Controversial Fashion Magazine

(MENAFN- Pressat) A Liverpool-based entrepreneur, Anna Grace Du Noyer has launched a multi-faceted campaign aimed at addressing social inequities through the lens of fashion. The campaign, part of Style Swap Socia l-a project funded by a £29,000 grant from Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA)-has a target to divert 45,000 tonnes of textiles from landfill over the course of a year through innovative campaigns and community events - such as the free clothes swap taking place at Future Yard on Saturday 21st October.

Following a three-month project evaluation by Fierce Futures CIC - the organisation that manages Style Swap Social - the A/W campaign aims to address the underrepresentation of diverse consumers and engage new audiences using data-driven, but controversial, marketing strategies to meet their inclusivity and sustainability objectives. Alongside her role as director of the trauma-awareness non-profit, Fierce Futures CIC, Anna Grace Du Noyer, also owns Liverpool-based PR agency Fierce PR , which is spearheading a bold A/W fashion campaign as a form of in-kind sponsorship for their non-profit sister organisation.

The campaign will see a series of satirical,high-fashion print editorials landing in venues across the city in November.

The limited edition fashion magazine series will include titles such as " Happily Bizarre " (Harper's Bazaar), " Don't Tell Vogue " (Vogue), " i-DGAF " (i-D Magazine), and " Elle Yes " (Elle)-in sleek, edgy designs - typical of the rebellious tactics that have built Anna a reputation as a leading 'PR guru ' by national publications such as The Express and Marie Claire .

The campaign has been developed to resonate with fast fashion consumers who are put off by "middle-class” eco-messaging and associated branding, which is unreflective of a large section of fast fashion consumers, as confirmed by data collected in Fierce Futures' recent survey.

"Mostly, eco-fashion campaigns preach to the converted. The colours. The messages. The styles. They use the very fact that the product or service is sustainable as the 'hook'. While there is value in this - its impact is low. In fact, the majority of people who consume fashion - simply do not connect with those narratives.



Sat 21 October Future Yard Birkenhead

Sat 18 November Birkenhead Arts Palace Sat 2 Dec Secret Location Baltic Triangle







Launched in May 2023, the MRWA-funded Style Swap Social project is focused around a year-long programme of events, covering the entire Liverpool City Region. It is bolstered by the development of print and digital resources, and online challenges that promote sustainable style and educate on the impact of fast fashion consumption. The next in-person event is at Future Yard on Saturday, 21 October, and offers "boutique style" clothes swaps, live music, personal styling, and educational workshops.

Accessibility

The multi-layered Style Swap Social events are free and open to everyone, with accessibility considered from an intersectional perspective, breaking down common barriers-economic, mental health, physical health, location, psychological safety, body positivity-associated with 'fashion'. We choose venues that are accessible to wheelchair users. We can offer workshop materials and other content in multiple formats and are happy to communicate via text message, email or phone.

Anybody with specific access needs are encouraged to get in touch


