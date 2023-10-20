Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices Market To Hit US$ 29,883.03 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and others are accelerating the demand for cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices, which, in turn, is boosting market growth. In addition, the increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 29,883.03 Million by 2031 and is expected to reach USD 20,248.85 million in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% during the period of 2023-2031. The market was valued at USD 19,406.68 million in 2022. The report highlights the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market. Get Sample Report @ Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices refer to a range of tools and equipment used to access and analyze the functioning of cardiovascular systems. These devices are employed to track various parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, electrocardiogram (ECG), and other vital signs, aiding in the diagnosis, management, and monitoring of cardiovascular conditions.

These devices help in the early detection and diagnosis of conditions such as arrhythmias, heart failure, coronary artery disease, and other cardiac abnormalities. Continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, and other vital signs assists in assessing the overall functioning of the heart, providing critical information for healthcare professionals. These devices aid in evaluating the risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases, enabling timely interventions and preventive measures. Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2031 Market Size in 2031 (USD Million) USD 29,883.03 Million CAGR (2023-2031) 5.0% By Product Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, and Holter Monitors), Event Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs), Echocardiograms, and Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Nihon Kohden, SCHILLER AG, ACS Diagnostics, Lepu Medical Technology, and Baxter

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @

Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product, the electrocardiogram (ECG) devices segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. ECG devices are the most widely used cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices. ECG devices are affordable, accessible, and provide valuable information about the heart's health. The increasing availability of ECG devices, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the growing demand for remote monitoring is driving the segment growth worldwide.

Based on the End User, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Hospitals and clinics need cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices to diagnose and monitor a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmias. Overall, the use of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices in hospitals and clinics is positively driving the segment growth across the globe.

Based on Region , in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The high number of people with heart disease in North America, the well-developed healthcare system in the region, and the fast adoption of new technologies are driving the demand for cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices in North America.

Get Sample Report @

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, and GE Healthcare are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices. Further, the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices, especially in regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend of early detection and diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases is benefiting the market growth globally.

Recent Developments



In May 2023, Abbott Laboratories announced its Assert-IQ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, giving physicians a new option for diagnostic evaluation and long-term monitoring of people experiencing irregular heartbeats.

On November 8, 2022, OMRON Healthcare, a global healthcare company, announced a collaboration with Cardio Signal, a U.S.-based health technology company. The collaboration aims to bring innovations in early cardiovascular disease detection to support clinicians. In January 2022, Philips introduced the first at-home, 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solution for decentralized clinical trials. The solution uses PCA 500 ECG patch data recording technology to help participants record data at home. The solution is designed to improve patient recruitment, compliance, and retention by reducing the need for site visits.

Key Market Takeaways



North America accounted for the highest market share at 38.50% valued at USD 7,471.57 million in 2022 and will reach USD 7,805.93 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11,537.84 million in 2031. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 23.05% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product, the electrocardiogram (ECG) devices segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market statistics in 2022.

In the end users, the hospitals and clinics segment are expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market statistics during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices due to the growing number of people with heart disease in Asia Pacific, the increasing amount of money people spend, and the growing awareness of the benefits of finding and treating heart disease early are driving the growth of the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market in the region.

Browse Full Report & TOC @

List of Major Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market:



Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings

Nihon Kohden

SCHILLER AG

ACS Diagnostics

Lepu Medical Technology Baxter

Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation:



By Product



Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices





Resting ECG Devices





Stress ECG Devices



Holter Monitors



Event Monitors



Blood Pressure Monitors



Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs)



Echocardiograms

Others

By End User



Hospitals and Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Homecare Centers



Research and Academic Institutes Others

Request for Customization @

Frequently Asked Questions in the Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Report



What was the market size of the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices industry in 2023?

In 2023, the market size of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices is USD 20,248.85 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices industry by 2031?

In 2031, the market size of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices will be expected to reach USD 29,883.03 million.

What are the key factors restraining the growth of the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market?

High cost of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostics devices along with complex monitoring devices is restraining the market growth at the global level.

What is the dominant segment in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market by product?

In 2022, the electrocardiogram (ECG) devices segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market? Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest CAGR in the overall cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Body Mist Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Polyferric Sulfate Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 - 2031

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research solutions to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients in strategizing business policies and accomplishing sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting solutions, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis of various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:-

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email:



PVC-Free Packaging Market

Steel Rebar Market

Electro-Optic Modulator Market

Potassium Sulfate Market

Power Rental Market

Voltage Calibrator Market

Thermoformable Film Market

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market

RF Filter Market Piperylene Market





Tags Diagnostic Devices Market Cardiovascular Monitoring Monitoring & Diagnostic Device Electrocardiogram Resting ECG Devices ILRs Related Links